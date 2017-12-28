Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Fuel Scarcity :  A young person's guide in dealing with fuel scarcity

Fuel Scarcity A young person's guide in dealing with fuel scarcity

During this period of fuel scarcity there are ways for you to cope.

  • Published:
Know how to survive during this period of fuel scarcity play

Know how to survive during this period of fuel scarcity

(AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The fuel scarcity is no joke. It hit us hard in December 2017.

Hopefully, the queues would disappear before the New Year but right now we are in the thick of it.

It’s hard to go about your daily business when there is serious fuel scarcity in town. Bus fares have doubled and tripled and let’s not even talk about Uber and Taxify rates.

 

Still, life must go on despite the fuel shortage. There are ways to go about your daily life or business despite the everyday struggle that is fuel scarcity.

For young people, this is how you can deal with the fuel scarcity.

Stock Up On Fuel

Fuel now sells at N250 per litre in Enugu play

Nigerians buying black market fuel

(Pulse )

 

Fuel is an essential commodity. Make sure you have enough fuel to last you for 7 days. This includes your generator and car if you have one. You have to stockpile enough fuel so that you won’t be in a queue every two, three days. By stocking up on fuel you can plan tour days better and save more money.

ALSO READ: A young person's guide to buying petrol during fuel scarcity

Prioritize

Get your priorities in order during this fuel scarcity period play

Get your priorities in order during this fuel scarcity period

(virtualassistantservices)
 

During a period of fuel scarcity, it is important that you prioritize. This is not the time to switch on your generator because you want to charge your phones or switch on the Television. Generators should only be used at night for at least 4-5 hours. During this period you can charge phones and power bank as well. This is also not the period to use up all the fuel in the car because you want to hang out with your friends. If it is not really important there is no point going out.

Public Transport

BRT buses play

BRT buses

(leadership)
 

If you don’t have a car and you want to get somewhere urgently it is better you try public transport or the yellow cabs over Uber and Taxify. The surge during this period costs a fortune. Yellow cabs are cheaper and buses are way cheaper compared to the pricey global taxi brands. Better yet, take BRT. The prices are fixed no matter what.

Go Early

When you don't leave home early, you are going to face this problem play

When you don't leave home early, you are going to face this problem

(Guardian Nigeria )
 

When going out whether in your car or by public transport please ensure that you go early. The roads are very unpredictable during this period. The long queues at fuel stations have been known to cause major traffic on the roads which last for hours. If you must go and see someone set off early or you would most likely regret it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Pidgin English The language that unites 75m Nigeriansbullet
2 Curious Cat This app is helping young Nigerians shoot their shot but...bullet
3 Fraud Why are Nigerians overseas involved in scams?bullet

Related Articles

Saraki Senate summons Kachikwu, Baru over fuel scarcity
Fuel Scarcity 10 ships laden with petrol to arrive in Lagos ports
Fuel Scarcity DPR seals 6 filling stations in Gombe
Fuel Scarcity Niger gets only a truck in 2 days
In Warri DPR blames marketers for fuel scarcity
Fayose I like Osinbajo but his recent stand on NNPC and fuel subsidy is strange - Governor
In Ekiti Fuel scarcity worsens as motorists sleep in filing stations
Fuel Scarcity 6 steps Nigeria can take to stop petrol crisis
Falana Legal luminary says Baru, Kachikwu deceived and misled Nigerians over fuel scarcity

Pop Culture

5 types of people we do not want to see on Twitter in 2018
Pulse List 5 types of people we don't want to see on Twitter in 2018
No begging allowed anymore on Twitter
Pablo Ayodeji How 'Bambiala Twitter' has taken away our last thread of social media innocence
Wizkid and Davido on stage
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Let's leave Wizkid vs Davido alone and focus on Soft Buhari
Dele Momodu and Davido finally make up
Prop Of The Week Davido puts an end to shading Dele Momodu