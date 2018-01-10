Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

5 useful alternatives that can replace National Youth Service Corps

NYSC 5 useful alternatives to compulsory national youth service

If the FG decides to scrap the already-shaky NYSC program, here are 5 other ways that young graduates could serve their country and still be productive.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NYSC Corps members play The National Youth Service Corps is a compulsory one-year national servvice program for Nigerian graduates. (Ondo State NYSC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After decades of welcoming fresh Nigerian graduates, many are finally calling for alternatives to the National Youth Service Corps.

Since its inception in 1973, graduates of Nigerian universities and then polytechnics have been fed into the program, which was supposedly created to involve Nigerian students in the development of the country.

There is no compulsory military conscription or training in Nigeria, so graduates have to serve their country for one year.

But people are already tired. The compulsory program pays a stipend of 19,800 naira monthly, a sum that is barely enough to feed the average person.

Your PPA will actually determine the kind people you will chance to meet. play Passing out of NYSC is usually a relief after a year of living within one's megare means. (thisdaylive.com)

 

The three-week-long orientation camp is also one of the most gruelling experiences and there are reports of physical violence, brutality by soldiers.

In some cases, corps members have died from a lack of care and strain or from suffering the small uncertainties that comes come with a new environment.

It’s safe to say the National Youth Service Corps has outlived its usefulness. In case anyone’s listening or reading, here are five workable alternatives to NYSC.

(1) Paid Internship programs:

This should be obvious considering it is what most young Nigerian graduates (who are lucky enough to get jobs end up doing.

One of the main criticisms of the NYSC is that it makes no consideration of an individual’s interests and capacity.

5 sure ways to get a job before graduation play Getting paid employment staright out the gates is rare, so most graduates ease themselves in through paid internships. (Techcrunch)

 

A system of paid internships at various government institutions and agencies would serve a greater purpose.

It would provide the graduates with much-needed experience at jobs where they could be of more practical help to the country.

(2) Vocational and Technical Training:

Yes. The trope of vocational and technical training has been used by Nigerian state governors to the extent that it hardly causes any excitement anywhere.

But if done well, it could unlock a new level in Nigeria ‘s local economy.

Handbags made by migrants at the Lai-Momo headquarters, a vocational training programme to teach skills in leather bag making to those seeking asylum in Italy. play While vocational training has been wrongly reduced to imply arts and crafts and small engineering work, there are valuable skills that can be taught to help graduates in the digital age. (AFP)

 

Many, including the government, seem to forget that technical training goes beyond crafts and light engineering work.

We live in a world that is digitally driven and preparing graduates with useful skills relevant to their area of expertise would be a good place to start.

(3) Military Conscription

Wait… wait, hear me out. Military conscription does not translate into fighting in Liberia on a peace-keeping mission.

The compulsory enlistment of graduates into the Nigerian Army would involve a year’s worth of physical and battle training.

ALSO READ: NYSC stops posting corps members to warring communities in Delta

A Platoon leader is always the one in front. play The Orientation camp of the NYSC is already run like army barracks. From there to conscription wouldn't be a big leap. (NYSC/Twitter)

 

The graduates can be treated as volunteers and kept in the reserve, in the unlikely event of war.

While the idea of directing an entire wave of graduates to the armed forces may not seem like such a great idea, the many divisions of the army, navy and airforce would accommodate all fields of study.

In a country where the search for greener pastures is constant, it will also help build a sense of loyalty and identity.

(4) Nothing:

Or we could just let graduates finish university and get into the real world.

Variety night at an NYSC camp play This is a photo of young graduates 'catching cruise'. In place of the program, graduates could simply be left to go on with their lives. (Linda Ikeji Blog )

 

As altruistic and well-meaning as it may seem, taking one year off for minimum wage is just not worth it for most graduates, especially where job vacancies almost always come with stringent age requirements.

ALSO READ: NYSC to enroll corps members into NHIS

As much as the FG emphasises the benefit of under-exposed communities, the NYSC costs a good amount of money and those resources could be well invested in longer-term solutions.

(5) Government-funded gap years:

What if the federal government packaged the monthly stipends and other costs incurred on each corps member and lent it each graduate for a state-sponsored gap year.

A gap year is one where a newly graduated student takes some time off to pursue other interests and chart a course for the rest of their lives.

NYSC state Coordinbator in Ondo state, Mrs Grace Akpabio inspecting corp members play The NYSC could provide resources to help graduates find themselves, rather than drilling them into the system. (Pulse)

 

ALSO READ: Agency partners financial institutions to ecure soft loans for members

Whatever money may be given will probably not be enough for a trip around anywhere of note but it can be used to start small businesses or fund experiences that will help the graduate in the future.

If the money is given as a loan, there is also the certainty of a rotating fund and money to run the initiative.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Segun Akande

Segun Akande is the Pop Culture custodian at Pulse. His major interests lie in music, history and culture. He lives for stories that must be told and the people who tell them.

Top 3

1 Don Wani Notorious crimelord was a product of the society he grew up inbullet
2 Matthew Ashimolowo UK newspaper criticises Nigerian pastor’s lavish...bullet
3 Racism H&M comes under fire for controversial advertbullet

Related Articles

Junior Achievement Nigeria JAN set to host 'Venture In Management Program' for NYSC members
In Delta NYSC stops posting corps members to warring communities
NYSC 20 corps members face sanctions in Nasarawa
Konji Na Bastard Drunk couple caught having sex at a funeral service
NYSC Security dictates low key POP
NYSC Scheme promises to get justice for murdered corps member
Dear Women, Never feel pressured to say yes to a public marriage proposal
Anambra Central Rerun PDP tells INEC not to waste tax payers money
JAMB Here are the accredited registration centres for 2018 UTME in Lagos
Anambra Rerun Corps members shun INEC ad hoc jobs

Pop Culture

H&M Mother of model in controversial ad does not think the sweater is racist
net neautrality pay for porn
Pornhub Surprise!! Women watched more porn than men in 2017
Fela Kuti Why Nigerian artistes are bringing the King of Afrobeat back to life
Richard Mofe-Damijo is aging in style.
Oprah Winfrey 5 Nigerian media personalities who could run for President