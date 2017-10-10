It has been stated more than once that social media is sort of like a drug .

It gives us a thrill, rush and excitement, then, later on, we get hooked on it. Before we know it, we can't do away with our smartphones and when our phones go missing we have a mini-panic attack.

A day without your phone is like not having your quick fix of fire Twitter threads, eye-popping photos on Instagram and dairy style videos on SnapChat.

I was forced into this rehab on Saturday, October 7, 2017, when my iPhone got stolen. Really, who steals an iPhone? They are near impossible to unlock unless you have a world class phone hacker.

Anyway, I was forced to spend the weekend without my trusty companion, a nearly banged up iPhone 5 that was very much functional.

The first few hours were torture. I was restless and sometimes I tried to reach out and grab my phone from my desk only to sadly remember that some fool might have taken it to Computer Village to unlock.

At the end of the day, I had to come to terms that my phone had gone. I quickly lined up activities to keep myself busy. And to be honest it wasn't that bad. I quickly adjusted to a world minus social media.

It was a much-needed timeout from the fast pace world of social media. The fear of missing out was no longer in me. Some of us are always on our phones checking to find the latest thing. The fear of missing out has led many to become Insta-junkies and Twitter-fiends.

Everyone needs a break from social media. It helps slow down the brain in a good way and focus on other things.

Here is a list of things you can do when off social media;