Pulse List :  5 things you could do while you are away from social media

Pulse List 5 things you could do while you are away from social media

These are things you can do if you need a break from social media activities.

  • Published:
Time to unplug from social media

Time to unplug from social media

(Sophie-sticated Mum )
It has been stated more than once that social media is sort of like a drug.

It gives us a thrill, rush and excitement, then, later on, we get hooked on it. Before we know it, we can't do away with our smartphones and when our phones go missing we have a mini-panic attack.

A day without your phone is like not having your quick fix of fire Twitter threads, eye-popping photos on Instagram and dairy style videos on SnapChat.

Social media addiction

Social media addiction

(PSU)

 

I was forced into this rehab on Saturday, October 7, 2017, when my iPhone got stolen. Really, who steals an iPhone? They are near impossible to unlock unless you have a world class phone hacker.

Anyway, I was forced to spend the weekend without my trusty companion, a nearly banged up iPhone 5 that was very much functional.

The first few hours were torture. I was restless and sometimes I tried to reach out and grab my phone from my desk only to sadly remember that some fool might have taken it to Computer Village to unlock.

Learn how to get rid of your social media addiction

Learn how to get rid of your social media addiction

(notiziariochimicofarmaceutico)

 

At the end of the day, I had to come to terms that my phone had gone. I quickly lined up activities to keep myself busy. And to be honest it wasn't that bad. I quickly adjusted to a world minus social media.

It was a much-needed timeout from the fast pace world of social media. The fear of missing out was no longer in me. Some of us are always on our phones checking to find the latest thing. The fear of missing out has led many to become Insta-junkies and Twitter-fiends.

Social media addiction could lead to depression

Social media addiction could lead to depression

(BBC )

 

Everyone needs a break from social media. It helps slow down the brain in a good way and focus on other things.

Here is a list of things you can do when off social media;

  1. Read books - There is nothing as catching up on the old dusty books you planned to read at the beginning of the year. Reading books is a strong way to detox yourself from social media.

  2. Work on your side project - Many of us have side projects that we badly need to work on but have never found the time. The best bet to reclaim lost time is to unplug yourself from social media during the weekend and focus on your next bright idea.

  3. Visit friends - Yes, I know you chat with friends on WhatsApp and gossip with them on SnapChat but when was the last time you visited your childhood friends or friends from University? Drop that phone and connect with long lost pals.

  4. Meditate - On Saturday morning, disconnect from the world of social media, listen to soothing music, burn some incense and meditate till you feel refreshed.

  5. Relax- Simple, classic, good ol' relaxation should never be ruled out. Switch off your phone and binge watch your favourite TV series. You will surely feel brand new by the beginning of the week.

