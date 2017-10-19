The Nigerian Senate's focus on drug abuse among Nigerian youths has put a spotlight on the situation.

Also, with the revelation by the Nigerian Police that they found suspected hard drugs in the car of Davido's former late DJ, DJ Olu has people concerned about the drug culture in Nigeria.

On Sunday, October 15, 2017, Pulse wrote an article on codeine , the favourite drink of Nigerian drug users. In the article, it was stated that three million bottles of codeine are consumed daily in the Northern states of Kano and Jigawa.

The codeine culture is very serious up north and in urban areas in Southern Nigeria as well. It is the favourite drug of choice for many junkies in the country. While the focus is rightly on codeine, it should be said that there are other drugs that are popular on the streets and ruining the lives of many Nigerians.

Here are some of them;

1) Tramadol

This drug is a painkiller that belongs to the opioid family. It is recommended for treating moderately severe pain. On the streets of Lagos and other parts of Nigeria, this drug has been abused. Many Nigerians are popping Tramadol pills daily. It is very addictive and can lead to both physical and psychological dependence. The side effects are nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, constipation, dizziness, constipation and others.

2) Rohypnol

Pronounced as Refnol, this drug is extremely popular among drug dealers in the country. Rohypnol is illegal in the United States. The drug has a paralyzing effect. Other side effects of Rohypnol include slurred speech, lack of coordination, and loss of motor control. If taken in large doses, the user will roll on the ground, rolling his eyes and being incoherent.

3) Cocaine

Nigeria was initially a transit nation. South American drug cartels used Nigeria as a route to move cocaine into Europe. Nigeria is now a consumer nation, with some of its elite buying the expensive drug. Cocaine is one of the most notorious hard drugs in the world. Nigerians who sniff cocaine are usually from the elite class because of its expensive nature. It is highly addictive.

4) Synthetic Marijuana

Known on the streets as black mamba, this relatively new drug is extremely dangerous. It is the total opposite of natural marijuana. It is a collection of man-made chemicals that mimic the effect of marijuana and are sprayed on dried herbs or similar substances, wrapped in brightly coloured packs and sold as an alternative to marijuana that is both ‘legal’ and more potent. Also known as spice, the effects are said to be alarming.

5) Meth