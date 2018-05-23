Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

14 years after they met, Prince Harry invited Mutsu to Royal Wedding

Royal Wedding 14 years after they met, Prince Harry invited Mutsu, an orphan to Windsor

The new Duke of Sussex is believed to have met Mutsu while doing charity work in Lesotho.

14 years after they met, Prince Harry invited Mutsu, an orphan to Windsor
14 years after they met, Prince Harry invited a Lesotho orphan, Relebohile "Mutsu" Poshane to the Royal Wedding.

The world's most famous new couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, made sure that the general public was well represented at their Royal Wedding at Windsor Castle.

Over a thousand members of the public, including representatives of various charities and pupils from public schools, were at St. George's Cathedral for the wedding.

One of the less popular guests was Relebohile "Mutsu" Poshane, an orphan Harry met during his gap year.

play Representatives of the Lesotho charity, Sentable pose for photos with Mutsu. (Twitter (@Sentable))

 

The two are believed to have met while Harry was doing charity work in Lesotho.

The new Duke of Sussex took an instant liking to the boy and after parting ways, the two have been reunited on more than one occassion.

14 years after the original meeting, Harry is believed to have flown him along with representatives of Sentable, a charity founded by the Duke and Lesotho's Prince Seeiso, to take part in the celebrations.

From Lesotho with Love

Sentable's official Twitter account shared a photo of its representatives, including Mutsu, at Windsor, with the caption, "Congratulations to the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, from everyone at @Sentebale We were delighted that some of our Lesotho team were able to join in the very special celebrations in Windsor today! #SentebaleCelebrates #RoyalWedding."

Mutsu was one of the first to greet the Duke and Duchess after their union.

The charity's chairman, Johnny Hornby told the Express: "He's a bit shy now, but he's doing really well. He's just finishing school."

 

Harry and Meghan's wedding had a special significance, as the new Duchess is the first person of mixed race parentage to become a member of the English Royal Family in modern times.

The ceremony was watched by millions the world over, and the guest list reflected the couple's interests and history.

In addition to members of the cast of US television series, Suits, the ceremony was graced by members of the Public.

Ahead of the wedding, the Palace had said in a statement: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom."

