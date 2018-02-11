10 countries you should avoid raising kids or starting a family

news

There are 10 countries many bachelors, spinsters and hopeful parents-to-be should avoid when planning to raise kids or start a family in the world.

Though there are many unfit international territories in which to have children and raise a family, these 10 countries are said to avoided at all costs.

Relocating, starting a family or raising kids are dependent on some determinants that have to be critically considered before taking the step.

In determining which country or countries that are the most fit for bringing up children in, intending parents or couples should take into serious consideration the overall safety, crime rate, healthcare systems, and the quality of education.

In the recent rankings of the Legatum Prosperity Index from the Legatum Institute, the 10 worst countries to raise a kid or start a family have been highlighted taken into account quality of education, personal safety, national security, healthcare systems, poorest economies, as well as overall quality of life.

Going by the ratings and rankings of the Legatum Institute, it’s safe to say these 10 countries are neither fit for raising kids or families.

Before you make that decision to start a family or raise kids, here are the 10 worst countries in the world where you shouldn't contemplate of raising kids or families.

1. Central Africa Republic

The Central African Republic is one of the countries in the world that have been ravaged by internal wars for several years. The country is situated in the middle of Africa and has been rated the worst international country to raise a family.

Healthcare system: Worst in the world

Educational system: 3rd worst in the world

Economic system: 5th worst in the world

Security: 2nd worst in the world

Overall quality of life: 2nd worst in the world

President: Faustin-Archange Touadéra

Verdict: UNSAFE

2. Chad

Rating closely behind Central Africa Republic is Chad. Interestingly, Chad shares same border with Central African Republic and the entire area is notably ridden with the same poverty, violence, and lack of economic growth. The country is neither safe to raise kids or start a family.

Healthcare system: 2nd worst in the world

Educational system: 3rd worst in the world

Economic system: 8th worst in the world

Security: 23rd most dangerous in the world

Overall quality of life: 5th worst in the world

President: Idriss Déby

Verdict: UNSAFE

3. The Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo has been generally been considered unsafe and dangerous for citizens of the world. This is because violence and bloodshed are permanently occurring in the country. From education to healthcare and economic system in the country ranks the lowest in the world.

Healthcare system: 10th worst in the world

Educational system: 12th worst in the world

Economic system: 10th worst in the world

Security: 2nd most dangerous in the world

Overall quality of life: 7th worst in the world

President: Joseph Kabila

Verdict: UNSAFE

4. Iraq

Iraq has remained not only unsafe but politically unstable for over a decade and it is wise to say it is not a country to raise kids or a family. Most people are familiar with the unfortunate conditions plaguing the country which is situated in Western Asia and borders with Turkey.

Healthcare system: 18th worst in the world

Educational system: 20th worst in the world

Economic system: 21st worst in the world

Security: Most dangerous in the world

Overall quality of life: 8th worst in the world

President: Fuad Masum

Verdict: UNSAFE

5. Yemen

One obvious reasons why it is totally unacceptable to raise kids or start a family in Yemen is because the country tops the list for worst overall quality of life. Situated just South of Saudi Arabia, the word peace and tranquility can't be found in Yemen as the country has become synonymous with religious wars and internal conflicts.

Healthcare system: 21st worst in the world

Educational system: 6th worst in the world

Economic system: The worst in the world

Security: 11th most dangerous in the world

Overall quality of life: The worst in the world

President: Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi

Verdict: UNSAFE

6. Sudan

Despite sharing a border with Egypt, Sudan is neither a safe nor better country to raise kids or start a family. The emergence of militias and religious extremists in the country has left Sudan more dangerous to live in and making it non conducive for immigrants.

Healthcare system: 19th worst in the world

Educational system: 17th worst in the world

Economic system: 6th worst in the world

Security: 6th most dangerous in the world

Overall quality of life: 3rd worst in the world

President: Omar al-Bashir

Verdict: UNSAFE

7. Niger

Also referred to as the Republic of Niger, the country shares a border with Libya. Niger has become porous for religious extremists to penetrate the country. Niger, which also shares border with Nigeria has seen many of its nationals crossing over to Nigeria for improved life. However, the country remains unfit to raise kids or start a family.

Healthcare system: 14th worst in the world

Educational system: 2nd worst in the world

Economic system: 20th worst in the world

Security: 25th most dangerous in the world

Overall quality of life: 11th worst in the world

President: Mahamadou Issoufou

Verdict: UNSAFE

8. Afghanistan

Afghanistan, is a landlocked country located within South Asia and Central Asia. Enjoying a border with Iran, the country in the last decade is synonymous with crisis, violence and in the news for violent reasons. Afghanistan has had its fair share of war and chaos, hence it's inclusion in the worst countries to raise a kid or start a family.

Healthcare system: 17th worst in the world

Educational system: 12th worst in the world

Economic system: 20th worst in the world

Security: 4th most dangerous in the world

Overall quality of life: 4th worst in the world

President: Ashraf Ghani

Verdict: UNSAFE

9. Liberia

Liberia is a country in West Africa, bordering Sierra Leone, Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire. Situated on the Atlantic coast, Liberia has been through thick and thin and is mereley trying to come out of its doldrums. The country has been tagged 9th worst country to start a family or raise kids and remains not too safe.

Healthcare system: 4th worst in the world

Educational system: 11th worst in the world

Economic system: 16th worst in the world

Security: 20th most dangerous in the world

Overall quality of life: 19th worst in the world

President: George Weah

Verdict: UNSAFE

10. Nigeria

Coming in last on the list of worst countries to raise kids or start a family is Nigeria. Sharing borders with Niger, Chad and Republic of Benin, Nigeria has over the last 16 years become one of the most dangerous countries to live in and the emergence of Boko haram insurgents have neither helped the story. It has the 32nd worst educational system. While this may not seem as bad compared with other countries listed, it is ranked as the 5th most dangerous country to live in, has the 8th worst healthcare system, and 19th worst economy.

Healthcare system: 8th worst in the world

Educational system: 32nd worst in the world

Economic system: 19th worst in the world

Security: 5th most dangerous in the world

Overall quality of life: 22nd worst in the world

President: Muhammadu Buhari

Verdict: UNSAFE