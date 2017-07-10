Home > Gist >

Polygamous man arrested for sodomizing 4 boys aged 12-15

Strange Things Polygamous man arrested for sodomizing 4 boys aged 12-15

Abdullahi admitted to the shocking act, adding that he has failed to have sex with his two wives because he prefers underage boys.

  • Published:
The culprit, Mustapha Abdullahi play

The culprit, Mustapha Abdullahi

(miss petite)

Sodomy 25-yr-old barman docked for allegedly raping 10-yr-old boy
Good For Nothing 35-yr-old man faces trial for making sexual advances on school boy
Sodomy Man arrested for engaging in anal sex with 4 male students
Sodomy Court jails 2 blind men 6 years each for homosexuality
Sodomy Man docked for allegedly defiling 5-yr-old boy
Sodomy Court grants businessman accused of rape N200,000 bail
Sexual Abuse Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy
Homosexuality Court remands 2 men for alleged sodomy
Sodomy 30-year-old man remanded in jail for raping 13-yr-old brother
Devil Incarnate How I raped 12-yr-old boy to death' - Suspect (Video)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Despite being married to two wives, a 32-year-old man, Mustapha Abdullahi, has admitted to sodomising four boys between the ages of 12-15, in Minna, Niger State.

Abdullahi made the disclosure following his arrest for raping the boys at the PZ Area of Minna.

ALSO READ: 2 men in prison for having homosexual sex with 10-yr-old boy in Kano

Northern City News reports that Abdullahi has had repeated sexual intercourse with the young boys for a long time.

He admitted to the shocking act, adding that he has failed to have sex with his two wives because he prefers underage boys.

“I never knew that one day the police will get at me. I have been into this act for sometime before I was apprehended by a team of policemen attached to central police station Minna,” he said.

The culprit, however, blamed the devil for his actions saying though he had two wives, he preferred sex with the young boys.

He added, “I cannot tell, it was the devil that pushed me to do it. I have my two wives to sleep with but I don’t know what has come over me.

“I usually give them little stipend and gift items before the intercourse so that they will not say no to my demand. I pray that God and my wives will forgive me, it is unfortunate.”

ALSO READ: 39-yr-old man arrested for raping 16-yr-old boy in Benue

Abdullahi is reportedly in the custody of the police and will be charged to court following the conclusion of the investigation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 In Kogi Govt suspends salary of civil servant who returned misallocated fundbullet
2 InLagos Flood takes over Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah and other areasbullet
3 Badoo Cult group force residents to abandon homes in Ikorodubullet

Gist

Nigeria University
Educational These are the 10 best state universities in Nigeria (2017 Edition)
Gunmen
In Benin NTA reporter shot dead by gunmen
This British tourist, Tom Spencer did not know what hit him when he fell in love
African Magic Briton sells tea to survive after Kenyan lover stole his money
The Mercedes Benz General Murtala Muhammed was assassinated is located in the National Museum in Onikan
Tourism Nigeria fails to attract international tourists