Polygamous man arrested for sodomizing 4 boys aged 12-15

Despite being married to two wives, a 32-year-old man, Mustapha Abdullahi, has admitted to sodomising four boys between the ages of 12-15, in Minna, Niger State.

Abdullahi made the disclosure following his arrest for raping the boys at the PZ Area of Minna.

Northern City News reports that Abdullahi has had repeated sexual intercourse with the young boys for a long time.

He admitted to the shocking act, adding that he has failed to have sex with his two wives because he prefers underage boys.

“I never knew that one day the police will get at me. I have been into this act for sometime before I was apprehended by a team of policemen attached to central police station Minna,” he said.

The culprit, however, blamed the devil for his actions saying though he had two wives, he preferred sex with the young boys.

He added, “I cannot tell, it was the devil that pushed me to do it. I have my two wives to sleep with but I don’t know what has come over me.

“I usually give them little stipend and gift items before the intercourse so that they will not say no to my demand. I pray that God and my wives will forgive me, it is unfortunate.”

Abdullahi is reportedly in the custody of the police and will be charged to court following the conclusion of the investigation.