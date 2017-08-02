Home > Gist >

Policeman who shot FRSC officers in Abia dismissed

A police officer attached to the Abia State House of Assembly Speaker has been dismissed for shooting at an FRSC official.

A police orderly attached to the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly who shot and injured officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps [FRSC], has been dismissed by the Nigeria Police Force.

The Punch Newspaper reports that the dismissed officer identified only as Corporal Orji, was arrested shortly after the incident and after facing an orderly room trial, he was found guilty and duly dismissed.

ALSO READ: "Above The Law: How Abia Speaker ordered police details to shoot FRSC men [Graphic Photos]"

Confirming the dismissal of the police officer, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Leye Oyebade, said:

“The command and the police hierarchy condemned the action of the corporal which is a negation of the laid down rules of the force. The police do not advise its members to use their arms and ammunition recklessly.

Any armed police officer is expected to protect the people and not to shoot at them."

CP Oyebade while regretting the incident, added that it was capable of causing disaffection between the police and other sister security agencies.

“All the security agencies in the state have been working in synergy with one another. Regrettably, this type of ugly incident is capable of bringing us at loggerheads with other agencies and it will not be healthy for our operations,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: "'I No Go Gree': Danfo driver goes gaga, attacks FRSC officials [Video]"

Recall that on July 15, 2017, there was a report of how the Speaker, Hon. Chikwendu Kalu, ordered the police orderlies attached to him to shoot two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps [FRSC], for daring to stop the convoy carrying his wife along the Umuikaa/Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

It was learned that Corporal Orji had accompanied the Speaker’s wife, Victoria, on a trip to Aba when the FRSC men flagged down their vehicle, alleging that she did not fasten her seat belt.

