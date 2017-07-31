Police nab four armed robbery suspects in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has arrested four suspected hoodlums in Enugu.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Ebere Amaraizu, issued in Enugu on Monday said that the suspects were arrested following a distress call.

Amaraizu said the suspects, who were armed with a Pump Action riffle, allegedly went into a house at Onuakpa street Trans Ekulu and robbed the occupants of their property.

He said after robbing the occupants, the suspects attempted to kidnap a 76-year-old woman, Mercy Chijioke, in her car but failed.

“The suspects allegedly broke into the house and robbed the occupants of their valuables and thereafter were about abducting one of the occupants, 76-year-old mercy chijioke in her own car before the operatives responded swiftly,” it said.

He said that one of the suspects who was shot by the police was later confirmed dead, while the rest were injured and arrested.