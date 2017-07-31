Home > Gist >

Police nab four armed robbery suspects in Enugu

In Enugu Police nab four armed robbery suspects

Amaraizu said the suspects allegedly went into a house at Onuakpa street Trans Ekulu and robbed the occupants of their property.

  • Published:
play

What A Man Can Do... Female armed robbery gang leader arrested in Imo
Child Trafficker 'I kidnapped, sold 20 children in 2 years' - 22-yr-old suspect
End Of The Road NYSC member, another arrested during attempt to rob ATM
Smart Crook How driver stole school bus, re-branded it as commercial vehicle
What A Man Can Do... Notorious female armed robbery gang leader arrested in Ondo
Brother’s Keeper ‘I became an armed robber to take care of my siblings’ – Suspect
When The Cat Is Away Criminals celebrate death of Rivers CP
In Benue Disabled man arrested for leading criminal activities
What A Man Can Do 2 female robbers nabbed in Port Harcourt (Photos)
End Of The Road Notorious armed robber beaten to death in Bayelsa
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 The Police Command in Enugu State says it has arrested four suspected hoodlums in Enugu.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Ebere Amaraizu, issued in Enugu on Monday said that the suspects were arrested following a distress call.

Amaraizu said the suspects, who were armed with a Pump Action riffle, allegedly went into a house at Onuakpa street Trans Ekulu and robbed the occupants of their property.

He said after robbing the occupants, the suspects attempted to kidnap a 76-year-old woman, Mercy Chijioke, in her car but failed.

“The suspects allegedly broke into the house and robbed the occupants of their valuables and thereafter were about abducting  one of the occupants, 76-year-old  mercy chijioke in her own car before the operatives responded swiftly,” it said.

He said that one of the suspects who was shot by the police was later confirmed dead, while the rest were injured and arrested. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Wrong Move! Taxify driver arrested for squeezing passenger's nipple [Video]bullet
2 Pulse Special 12 countries where it is legal to practice prostitutionbullet
3 In Japan You can lose your husband to a sex doll in this countrybullet

Gist

What's a Nigerian party without champagne?
Nigerians Why we love champagne
The Badoo shrine
Badoo Lagos police discover ritual cult shrine
Obiamaka Orakwue was raped to death in her parent's home
Sons Of Dogs Lagos police vow to arrest men who raped teenager to death
ALUU 4
ALUU 4 Court sentences three people to death for murder