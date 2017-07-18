Home > Gist >

Police arrest 2 men over Hamburger’s death

Police arrest 2 men over transport union leader's death

Two suspects namely Golden and Hanger have been arrested in connection with the death of transport unionist, Hamburger.

The murdered Razqa Bello alias Hamburger play

The murdered Razqa Bello alias Hamburger

Police in Lagos on Tuesday said they had arrested two men in connection with the murder of the Chairman, Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria, Oshodi chapter, Rasaq Bello, a.k.a “hamburger’’.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fatai Owoseni, told newsmen that the alleged principal suspect, Samson Agbetoye a.k.a Golden, was arrested alongside one Babatunde Saka, a.k.a Hanger.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello was killed on May 29 during a Local Government primary election of one of the political parties in Shogunle area of Oshodi, Lagos.

Owoseni said that there were allegations and counter allegations following the murder of the victim, but that the police through their diligent investigation were able to fish out the suspects.

“The murder of the victim had generated a lot of allegations, counter allegations and insinuations as to what will happen to the suspects.

“The command, however, did indicate after the murder of the victim that everything possible would be done to ensure that the matter is not swept under the carpet.

“Investigation was conducted with all sense of seriousness and professionalism and it has gotten to a stage where it is necessary for justice to take its course.

“The suspects will subsequently be arraigned for the murder of hamburger.

“When incidents of such nature happen, we assure you of diligent investigation and at the end of the day, we allow justice to take its course.

“As far as we are concerned, there is no hiding place for any criminal, and irrespective of the position or status of whoever is involved, the police will ensure that justice takes its course without fear.’’

