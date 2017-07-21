A 22-year-old man, Abba Kachala, on Thursday appeared at an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly peeping through windows of houses in Ikorodu Community at midnight.

Kachala, whose address was not disclosed in court, pleaded not guilty to a charge of an attempt to commit felony.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Bosede Adegeshin, said that Kachala committed the offence on June 25 at Unity Estate, Itamaga in Ikorodu at 3:00 a.m.

“He, dressed in black attire and holding an axe, was found peeping through the windows of some houses within the community.

“The security men in the community caught him during the act and handed him over to the police during the day,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offence contravened Section 407 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates three years’ imprisonment for offender.

Magistrate O.O.Olatunji granted bail to the accused in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Olatunji adjourned the case until July 27 for mention.