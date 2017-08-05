Police arraign man for allegedly raping 9-year-old hawker

The Police in Kano on Friday arraigned a 25-year-old man, Ibrahim Musa, before a Kano Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping a 9-year-old rice-cake (Masa) seller.

Musa, who resides at Saje Village in Bichi Local Government Area of the state, is being tried on a one count charge of rape.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the defendant in prison custody and adjourned the case to Aug.10 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, had told the court that one Bashir Ado of the same address reported the case at Bichi police Division on July 27.

“The defendant deceived and lured her into his shop situated at Saje Village and forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened section 283 of the penal code.