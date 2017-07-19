Home > Gist >

Police arraign 3 over N8m theft through SIM swap

Three men, who through a Subscriber Identification Module (SIM)  swap,  allegedly stole N8 million from a  bank customer’s  account, were on Tuesday arraigned  in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court  in Ibadan.

The trio, Olamiju Olanrewaju, 45;  Segun Adenuga, 33; and  Tokunbo Aileru, 35, are  standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Fatola,  told the court that Olanrewaju, Adenuga and Aileru as well as  others still at large, committed the offences in April at Bodija area of Ibadan.

Fatola said that Olanrewaju and his accomplices stole N8million belonging to one Adamu Auwal.

According to him, Olanrewaju posed as Auwal and went to a customer care centre of one of networks and did a SIM  swap sometimes in April at Bodija, Ibadan.

The prosecutor said that Olanrewaju was able to present accurate information matching Auwal’s to effect the  swap.

“Through the SIM  swap, Olanrewaju was able to withdraw N8 million from Auwal’s bank account using a fake National Identity  Card.

“After some weeks, Olanrewaju went back to the network’s call centre and presented another SIM  card for swap with a different name,  Akeem Yusuf,  and was apprehended and handed over to the police,” said Fatola

The prosecutor told the court that  Olanrewaju had been hacking into bank accounts of unsuspecting members of the public and withdrawing huge sums of money with forged particulars of bank account holders.

He said that the offences committed contravened Sections 383 and 516 and was punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II Laws of Oyo State,  2000.

The accused persons, however,  pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulateef Adebisi,  granted the accused bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties  in like sum.

He adjourned the case till August  29 for hearing.

