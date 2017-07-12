Home > Gist >

Police arraign 2 women in court over alleged public fight

Nuisance Police arraign 2 women in court over alleged public fight

The court heard that the accused persons took part in a public fight in the community, disturbing the peaceful coexistence of their neighbours.

  • Published:
Two women fighting (illustration purposes) play

Two women fighting (illustration purposes)

(Pulse)

Wicked Soul Woman bathes neighbour's young daughter with hot water in Imo (Graphic Photos)
In Abuja Court grants 2 men arraigned for fighting over parking space N50,000 bail each
In Lagos 4 feared dead as scrap buyers clash with security agents
Teeth Of Steel 80-year-old man remanded in jail for biting another to death
Nuisance Couple, landlady jailed over disturbance
Domestic Violence Housewife pours boiling water on hubby’s manhood in Ibadan
From Frying Pan To Fire “My husband disgraces me in public," - Housewife cries out
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police in Osun, on Tuesday, arraigned two women; Morakinyo Olayiwade, 35 and Folake Olanrewaju, 32, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for alleged public fight.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on July 7, at Olorunwa Quarters, Ogudu Road, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the accused persons took part in a public fight in the community, saying that they disturbed the peaceful coexistence of their neighbours.

He added that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 83 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count-charge of affray.

The defense counsel, Mrs Modupe Olufemi, applied for the bail of her clients in a most liberal term and pledged that her clients would produce reliable sureties and would not jump bail, if granted.

The Magistrate, Mrs Iyabo Salami, granted the accused persons N20, 000 bail with one surety each in like amount.

Salami added that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, be a blood relation, as well as be gainfully employed.

She adjourned the case to July 25.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Kogi Govt suspends salary of civil servant who returned misallocated fundbullet
2 Badoo Cult group force residents to abandon homes in Ikorodubullet
3 InLagos Flood takes over Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah and other areasbullet

Gist

57-yr-old cleaner docked for allegedly causing grievous harm
Cult group symbol
Court remands 2 over alleged membership of secret cult
A court of justice symbol
Good Riddance Duo docked for robbery, receiving stolen goods
In The Bag Maison arraigned over theft of 92 bags of cement