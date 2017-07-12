Police arraign 2 women in court over alleged public fight

The Police in Osun, on Tuesday, arraigned two women; Morakinyo Olayiwade, 35 and Folake Olanrewaju, 32, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for alleged public fight.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on July 7, at Olorunwa Quarters, Ogudu Road, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the accused persons took part in a public fight in the community, saying that they disturbed the peaceful coexistence of their neighbours.

He added that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 83 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count-charge of affray.

The defense counsel, Mrs Modupe Olufemi, applied for the bail of her clients in a most liberal term and pledged that her clients would produce reliable sureties and would not jump bail, if granted.

The Magistrate, Mrs Iyabo Salami, granted the accused persons N20, 000 bail with one surety each in like amount.

Salami added that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, be a blood relation, as well as be gainfully employed.

She adjourned the case to July 25.