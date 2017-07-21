Police arraign 2 men for alleged house-breaking

Two men - Shagari Mohammed, 35, and Mohammed Mohammed, 19, were on Thursday arraigned in a Lokoja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged house-breaking, stealing of a plasma television and N55,000 cash.

The defendants are standing trial on a four- count charge of criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, house-breaking and theft; offences they denied committing.

The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 97(1), 348, 354 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Ibrahim Ademola, said that Shagari of No. 123, Angwa Kura and Mohammed of No. 63 Poroka St., both in Lokoja, committed the offences on July 1.

Ademola told the court that the duo criminally conspired and trespassed into the compound of one Ibrahim Oseni of GRA, Lokoja, at about 10 p.m., when he went to church, broke into the house and carted away the plasma television and N55,000 cash.

He said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing, and sought for an adjournment.

The Chief Magistrate, Alhassan Husaini, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N10,000 each, with one surety each in like sum and adjourned the matter until August 8 for mention.