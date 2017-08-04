Pastor caught having sex with pregnant sister-in-law

A 40-year-old man of God in Kenya, Pastor Timothy Wanyoike thought it was business as usual when he invited his younger brother's pregnant wife into his room to have sex with her.

But he got what he did not expect when the brother identified as Macharia arrived unexpectedly and caught him pants down with the 21-year-old woman identified as Scholar Kariuki and gave the Pastor the beating of his life.

The incident which was recorded on video, according to Star, happened in Nyeri County, located in the central region of Kenya.

It was gathered that the secret lovers were caught in Wanyoike's one-bedroom apartment by Macharia who descended on Wanyoike with kicks and blows and later invited other relatives to join him as well as a television crew who recorded the incident.

Mancharia claimed that his Pastor brother and his wife had been involved in the illicit affair for the last four years and that he had been keeping tabs on them for a while and decided to set a trap for them.

Macharia disclosed that he had been monitoring his wife’s text messages and decided to 'lay a trap by pretending' he was away on a field assignment.

In the video, Pastor Wanyoike’s wife, Margaret, also joined in beating her husband and he was only saved when the police arrived the scene and whisked the injured and battered pervert to the Nyeri Divisional station.

