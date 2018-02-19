news

Help! Mobil is Forcefully Holding on to our Inheritance, even attempting to Sell It - Ogunyade Family Cries Out.

The family of late Chief Dr. Sunday Ogunyade have cried out, over alleged illegal and forceful occupation of the family’s land located at Gbagada, Oworonsoki road. They claim that Mobil has not just refused to vacate the land which it has continued to occupy illegally since 2010 when its tenancy expired but also trying to sell it off.

According to the family lawyer, Raji Banjo, Mobil Oil in its desperation to steal the Ogunyade’s wealth has resorted to all manner of dubious means including attempting to sell off the land to an unsuspecting buyer.

Banjo said: “I got a call two weeks ago informing me that Mobil through its downstream company, Double One wants to sell the property. This is not the first time it will be attempting to do so. Mobil is dubious and has continued to take undue advantage of the Ogunyade’s, perhaps because it feels that the family is defenseless and poor.

“Can you believe that even when there was an existing relationship between my client and Mobil, the oil company connived with one Oluwa family to file a suit claiming ownership of the property? Mobil Oil went to defend the suit without informing my clients, its landlord, and the bona-fide owners of the land. As soon as we got wind of the move and joined the suit, the pseudo Oluwa family disappeared into the thin air!", he added.

"So you see the hanky-panky games they have been playing, and when that failed, they went ahead after they have been notified of the expiration of their tenancy to convey to this same property in a new contractual agreement that pretends to give Double One title to a property that they do not have in Nigeria,” Banjo stated.

Also speaking, Taiwo Ogunyade, one of the administrators of the Estate of Late Chief Dr Sunday Ogunyade wondered why the oil company would involve itself in efforts to sale of land.

His words, “Mobil is known for oil, I do not know when it started selling land and properties. This is part of the reason why we refused to renew their rent and decided to sell to a more trustworthy company. Mobil is a dubious company and we are crying out to the world that we are being oppressed. No corporate body should come in here and be allowed to dupe Nigerians.”

He therefore called on the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders to come to their rescue and help resolve the situation.

