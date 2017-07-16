Obasanjo warns against being called Matthew

President Olusegun Obasanjo, a former ruler of Nigeria has sent out warning to those likely to call him by his Christian name, Matthew, or risk facing grave consequence.

The ex-leader said this in a statement organized by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in celebration of his 80th birthday, Vanguard News reports.

He suggested in a speech that he removed Matthew from his name because the original bible character was a tax collector.

“When I was born, my mother and father decided to name me Matthew.

"I grew up being called and addressed Matthew. What is the meaning of Matthew in the Bible? He was a tax collector.

“So, when I grew up, I dropped Matthew from my name. If anyone does not want to see my eyes red, no one should call me Matthew again.

"People ask, what is in a name? For me, there is so much in a name” he said.

Obasanjo is best remembered for his assertive style of leadership which saw him handle with competence most of the problems prominent in his era as a democratic leader.

Some Nigerians have even said that the Boko Haram insurgency which began in the north east won't have advanced to an alarming level if he was still president.