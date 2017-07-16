Home > Gist >

Obasanjo warns against being called Matthew

Obasanjo Former Nigeria president warns against being called Matthew

The ex-president insisted on not being referred to as the bible character who was a tax collector in his days.

  Published:
Former Nigeria president, Olusegun Obasanjo. play

Former Nigeria president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

President Olusegun Obasanjo, a former ruler of Nigeria has sent out warning to those likely to call him by his Christian name, Matthew, or risk facing grave consequence.

The ex-leader said this in a statement organized by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in celebration of his 80th birthday, Vanguard News reports.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo reveals Abacha's role in the deaths of Yar’Adua and Abiola play

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo reveals Abacha's role in the deaths of Yar’Adua and Abiola

(Daniel Sync)

 

He suggested in a speech that he removed Matthew from his name because the original bible character was a tax collector.

“When I was born, my mother and father decided to name me Matthew.

"I grew up being called and addressed Matthew. What is the meaning of Matthew in the Bible? He was a tax collector.

“So, when I grew up, I dropped Matthew from my name. If anyone does not want to see my eyes red, no one should call me Matthew again.

"People ask, what is in a name? For me, there is so much in a name”  he said.

Olusegun Obsanajo was sworn into power on May 29, 1999 play

Olusegun Obsanajo was sworn into power on May 29, 1999

(Nigeria World )

 

Obasanjo is best remembered for his assertive style of leadership which saw him handle with competence most of the problems prominent in his era as a democratic leader.

Some Nigerians have even said that the Boko Haram insurgency which began in the north east won't have advanced to an alarming level if he was still president.

