NURTW chairman in prison for unlawful possession of a gun

A NURTW chairman has been arrested, arraigned and remanded in prison for the unlawful possession of firearm.

The chairman of the Lagos State National Union of Road Transport workers (NURTW), Ajegunle Branch, Apapa, Lagos, Wasiu Atunse Akanbi, A.k.a Paapa has been arrested for unlawfully possession of firearm.

According to a report by PM Express, Akanbi was arrested and remanded for being in possession of a Beretta pistol with six live cartridges without the approval of the Inspector General of Police, IGP.

It was further reported that the transport union boss was arrested by the operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island, Lagos after complaints that he was harassing, threatening and intimidating residents with gun.

The police reportedly revealed that during investigation, the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime and led the police to his apartment in Ajegunle where a Beretta pistol with six live cartridges was recovered in the ceiling inside his apartment.

Akanbi was arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos on a one-count charge of felony to wit unlawful possession of One Beretta pistol without approval.

The NURTW boss' plea was not taken and Magistrate O.O Owunmi who ordered that he be remanded in prison custody pending advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP on the matter while the case was adjourned the case till 15 September, 2017.

