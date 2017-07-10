NTA reporter shot dead by gunmen

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has reportedly lost one of its reporters, Mr Lawrence Okojie, who was shot dead by gunmen in Benin City, Edo state on Saturday, July 8.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Okojie was murdered in cold blood around Ogunola Junction, off Siluko Road, in Benin.

ALSO READ: Friends, colleagues mourn late Channels TV journalist

DSP Moses Nkombe, the spokesman of the State Police Command, while confirming the report, said one person has been arrested in connection with the murder.

NAN reports that the deceased who alighted from an NTA staff bus at Ogunola Junction around 8: 00 p.m. on Saturday night, reportedly called his wife on phone to inform her that he was on his way home.

However, the wife of the deceased, after repeatedly calling his number, raised an alarm that her husband who was supposed to have arrived home, had been unreachable.

According to the reports, some colleagues of the deceased joined some of his family members to search for Mr Okojie, only to find his corpse in a morgue in Benin.

ALSO READ: Presenter, cameraman, shot dead on live TV

Details surrounding the death are yet to be uncovered but the police have, however, promised to investigate the case thoroughly and bring the culprits to book.

May his soul rest in peace.