Nollywood producer releases movie on Evans the kidnapper

Few weeks after the notorious kidnap kingpin , Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans was arrested, a Nollywood producer has released a movie ostensibly to chronicle the crimes committed by the 36-year-old.

The movie titled Evans, the City of Crime, produced and directed by one James Oguejiofor Godsword, made its debut into the market on Monday, July 10, 2017, and stars Nollywood bad boy, Kelvin Ifeduba and other top actors.

ALSO READ: "Boastful Master: 'I am the King of Kidnappers in Nigeria' - Evans"

The movie, according to those who have been privileged to watch it, aims at capturing the life and times of the billionaire kidnapper who was arrested inside his Magodo Phase II GRA in the Shangisha area of Lagos State, on June 10, 2017.

Recall how the story of Evans became the hottest news in Nigeria shortly after he was arrested and the media feasted on him and made sure they milked everything about, both the imagined and the real.

The feasting on Evans led to the police transferring him to Abuja so as to minimize the access reporters were getting to him in Lagos, leading to rumours that he had vanished from the cell at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

The rumour only died down after the Force Public Relations Officer [FPRO], CSP Jimoh Moshood released a statement stating that Evans was transferred to Abuja for his own safety.

ALSO READ: "End Of The Road: 'My arrest was a surprise' - Billionaire kidnap kingpin, Evans (Video/Photos)"

It was just a matter of time before Nollywood pounced on the wave-making news to make a movie out of him and for those who had wagered that such a movie was in the making, they were not mistaken.