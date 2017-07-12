Home > Gist >

Nollywood producer releases movie on Evans the kidnapper

Hilarious Nollywood producer releases movie on Evans the kidnapper

Just like many predicted, a Nollywood producer has latched on the story of the notorious kidnap kingpin to make a movie.

  • Published:
The Evans movie will surely be a hit play

The Evans movie will surely be a hit

(Instagram)

Mumu Talk Young man vows to become kidnapper if Evans is killed
Billionaire Kidnapper 'Nigerians, please forgive my son, Evans' - Father begs (Video)
Under Cover Evans' mother goes into hiding as community disowns him
If Wishes Were Horses... 'I want to die now; this embarrassment is too much'- Evans (Video)
Men's Roundtable #FreeEvans campaign is a metaphor for who we really are
The Way We Are Evans is a true reflection of who we are
Open Denial 'Evans' wife has not visited home since she got married' - Family
Kidnap Kingpin Evans sues police over illegal detention, human rights abuse
Like Father, Like Son Evans dad files 27-point affidavit supporting his lawsuit against police
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Few weeks after the notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans was arrested, a Nollywood producer has released a movie ostensibly to chronicle the crimes committed by the 36-year-old.

The movie titled Evans, the City of Crime, produced and directed by one James Oguejiofor Godsword, made its debut into the market on Monday, July 10, 2017, and stars Nollywood bad boy, Kelvin Ifeduba and other top actors.

ALSO READ: "Boastful Master: 'I am the King of Kidnappers in Nigeria' - Evans"

The movie, according to those who have been privileged to watch it, aims at capturing the life and times of the billionaire kidnapper who was arrested inside his Magodo Phase II GRA in the Shangisha area of Lagos State, on June 10, 2017.

Recall how the story of Evans became the hottest news in Nigeria shortly after he was arrested and the media feasted on him and made sure they milked everything about, both the imagined and the real.

The feasting on Evans led to the police transferring him to Abuja so as to minimize the access reporters were getting to him in Lagos, leading to rumours that he had vanished from the cell at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

The rumour only died down after the Force Public Relations Officer [FPRO], CSP Jimoh Moshood released a statement stating that Evans was transferred to Abuja for his own safety.

ALSO READ: "End Of The Road: 'My arrest was a surprise' - Billionaire kidnap kingpin, Evans (Video/Photos)"

It was just a matter of time before Nollywood pounced on the wave-making news to make a movie out of him and for those who had wagered that such a movie was in the making, they were not mistaken.

More

Kidnap Kingpin Police unmask female officer who helped Evans escape
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 In Kogi Govt suspends salary of civil servant who returned misallocated fundbullet
2 Lagos Flood Mainland vs Island - a senseless battle over nothingbullet
3 End Of The Road US jails Nigerian serial fraudsterbullet

Gist

Mamashi Oageng believes her big butt is a curse for her
Heavy Duty SA woman cries out over her massive buttocks [Photos]
The victim, Florence Abu and Pastor Endurance Ehioze [Inset]
Sex Trafficking 'How my pastor, sister, lured me to Russia for prostitution' - Victim
Worshippers paying homage to the image believed to be that of Jesus Christ
Pilgrimage Church turns holy ground after image of Jesus appear on wall
The pulpit is abandoned after shadowy gang dubbed the Badoo killed four worshippers in the Crystal Church of God at Owode Onirin in Lagos, on July 7, 2017
Badoo Bloodthirsty Nigeria 'cult' killings spark fear