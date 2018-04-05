Home > Gist >

Nigerian teenager stabbed to death in London

Tragic Nigerian teenager stabbed to death in London

The victim's father, Dele Ogunsola, said his son was just cycling to meet friends when the incident occurred.

 The 18-year-old victim, Israel Ogunsola

(The Cable)
A Nigerian teenager,  Israel Ogunsola, was on Wednesday, April 4, stabbed to death in  Hackney, north-east London.

After he was stabbed, the 18-year-old was said to have approached some officers in Link Street shortly before 8pm.

Efforts made by paramedics and staff from the London air ambulance in a bid to save the deceased had failed - he was pronounced dead at the scene less than 30 minutes later.

Two teenagers have reportedly been arrested in connection to his death.

Speaking to local newspaper EveningStandard, he described the deceased as an "academically brilliant" student of computer programming.

"My son was a well brought up boy who respected everyone and was liked by all and sundry," Dele said.

The bereaved father said his family has been living in London since 1985.

Dele added, "He (the victim) was thoughtful and joyous and had lots of friends. He went out on his bicycle and never came back. He was on his own as far as I know, maybe it was a robbery, the police have not told me.

"We are struggling to come to terms with what has happened. He has an older brother and sister, he was the baby of the house. We are all heartbroken.

"The bloodshed must stop. London's streets are so dangerous. Young people are being slaughtered every day. If it means bringing back more stop and search, then so be it. We have to tackle this problem and the Government needs to do more."

ALSO READ: Nigerian man stabbed to death by lover in India

Ogunsola's death comes 10 days after Abraham Badru, son of Dolapo Badru, a member of the House of Representatives, was shot dead in the United Kingdom.

Reports said no less than six Nigerians have been killed in London attacks in 2018 alone.

