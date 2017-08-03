The news concerning the demise of Pass.ng CEO and co-founder, Samson Abioye, who died at the age of 25, is one that has shocked the sphere of technology in Nigeria.

Abioye, who is a graduate of Computer Engineering at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) reportedly died on Friday, July 28, 2017 after slumping.

This uniquely talented individual brought innovation into learning through his Pass.ng idea which allowed candidates seeking to write examinations like WAEC, JAMB, Common Entrance study on the platform.

Some leading technology organizations like Tech Cabal and other giants have expressed sadness over the passing of this bright mind through different comments on social media.

All are no doubt proof of how invaluable Abioye was in the industry.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Samson Abioye, CEO and cofounder of Pass.ng, who recen… https://t.co/nt2n13lbMH — TechCabal (@TechCabal) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Nigerian tech sector loses another brilliant mind, Samson Abioye, the CEO and founder of @pass_ng. 😥 May his… https://t.co/CPZVqmONSs — Techpoint.ng (@Techpointdotng) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0