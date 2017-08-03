The technology guru reputed for his vast innovative thinking reportedly slumped and died last week.
Abioye, who is a graduate of Computer Engineering at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) reportedly died on Friday, July 28, 2017 after slumping.
This uniquely talented individual brought innovation into learning through his Pass.ng idea which allowed candidates seeking to write examinations like WAEC, JAMB, Common Entrance study on the platform.
Some leading technology organizations like Tech Cabal and other giants have expressed sadness over the passing of this bright mind through different comments on social media.
All are no doubt proof of how invaluable Abioye was in the industry.