A Nigerian prison guard based in the United States of America has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting an inmate while on duty at a facility in Clarksburg, Maryland.

Dailymail reports that the correctional officer identified as Olukunle Oyekanmi who was attached to the Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her cell at the Clarksburg correctional facility around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

ALSO READ: Nigerian student gets indefinite hospital order for murdering lecturer in the UK

The police disclosed on Wednesday, July 12, that Oyekanmi was on duty at the time of the alleged incident.

According to the reports, the correctional facility staff was notified of the assault and a review of the video surveillance showed Oyekanmi in the victim’s cell during the period of the alleged assault.

The 41-year-old later confessed to a detective, admitting that he had indeed committed the crime.

He was arrested by the police at his residence and transported to the Central Processing Unit.

Oyekanmi was reportedly released after posting a $20,000 bond.

ALSO READ: Nigerian student arrested for imprisoning professor in the U.S

He is being charged with one count each of second-degree sex offense, second-degree assault, sexual contact with an inmate and malfeasance in office.