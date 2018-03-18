Home > Gist >

Nigerian pastor causes stir as he made members lick his shoes

Miracle Worker Nigerian pastor causes stir as he made members lick his shoes

A Nigerian man of God based in Zambia is now the butt of attentions after he made his church members lick his shoes for miracles.

Prophet Andrew Ejimadu made his members lick his shoes play

Prophet Andrew Ejimadu made his members lick his shoes

A Nigerian man of God based in Lusaka, Zambia, Prophet Andrew Ejimadu is now the talk of the town after he made his church members to lick his shoes to get miracles and blessings.

Prophet Ejimadu who is also known as Seer 1 is about one of the most popular and respected men of God in the eastern African country and many see him as one capable of having direct communication with God.

play

 

But the recent antics of Ejimadu who is the founder and General Overseer of Christ Freedom Ministries, where he told the people to kiss his shoes for miracles and healing has divided opinion with many saying he is not a real man of God.

play

 

The 39-year-old Prophet Ejimadu posted photos at a crusade he held where the incident happened on the church's Facebook page with the words:

"I have blessed your legs. I have washed your feet. First thing tomorrow morning, if you type Amen and share this post, someone will call you and your feet will carry you there to pick a special gift. Many people will miss this. Try it."

play

 

In July 2016, the Imo State born Prophet Ejimadu was also in the news for the wrong reasons when he and his younger brother, Cleopas Ejimadu, were arrested by the Zambian police for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl who had gone to their residence in the lbex Hill area in Lusaka, for spiritual counseling.

