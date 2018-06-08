Nigerian men are the best in Africa, Ghanaian counterparts are too bad

news

A Ghanaian lady has sparked controversy on social media after she resorted to twitter to pass a damning verdict on Ghanaian men, claiming Nigerian men are the best in the whole of Africa, while their Ghanaian counterparts are completely unromantic, uncaring and disrespectful.

The lady who simply identified herself on twitter as Zipporah said gone are the days when she used to think Nigerian men are bad and ticklish.

She claimed it was not until she started getting closer and has apparently found one of them as a partner that she realised that she had been missing a lot.

She further claimed that unlike Ghanaian men who have no respect for women, their Nigerian counterparts are just as good as the way they act in movies.

Zipporah criticized Nigerian women for not appreciating the quality of men they have compared to the kind that exist in Ghana. She said she is baffled when she hears Nigerian women complaining about their men and sometimes wish they could have a taste of those of Ghana.

One key attribute of Nigerian men Zipporah highlighted is the claim that even if they cheat on their wives they do it with so much care that it does not hurt their wives.

After Zipporah’s twit, Nigerian men got swollen-headed and stormed the micro-blogging site to claim the accolades, claiming she was spot-on.

Obviously, Ghanaian men will surely have a different view, but see some of the reactions following Zipporah’s claim.