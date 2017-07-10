Home > Gist >

Tourism :  Nigeria fails to attract international tourists

Tourism Nigeria fails to attract international tourists

Nigeria's tourism potentials hasn't been taken advantage of all these years.

  • Published:
The Mercedes Benz General Murtala Muhammed was assassinated is located in the National Museum in Onikan play

The Mercedes Benz General Murtala Muhammed was assassinated is located in the National Museum in Onikan

(Naija Underground )

In Abuja Bwari Area Council seeks U.S support in tourism, education devt.
Udoma Udo Udoma FG set to upgrade health facilities with N9bn - Minister says
Vacancy, Vacancy Latest job recruitment in Nigeria
Morocco Police start to withdraw from restive cities
#Pulse36 Day 2 Who runs Ijebu? Sikiru! But who runs Ore?
Palestine, Israel Citizens square off on UNESCO vote on Hebron
Lifestyle One of Nigeria's biggest online travel agencies wants a part of Kenya's tourism pie
Richard Mofe-Damijo A tribute to Nollywood's evergreen leading man
In Brazil Port where slaves arrived given UNESCO status
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In 2014, 56 million international tourists visited countries in Africa according to  United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

The report also states that Africa witnessed a 6% annual growth of international tourists in Africa. The number of tourists more than doubled from 1995-2014 despite issues such as Ebola and Arab Spring. Most of these tourists were Africans travelling to other African countries.

While this is good news for the continent, it isn't for Nigeria as it failed to attract many international tourists. From 2011-2014, Egypt ranked highest with 9.9 million tourists. Morocco was second with 9.8 million tourists followed by South Africa with 9.2 million people. Tunisia was fourth with 6.8 million people. These four countries made up for more than 60% of visiting international tourists within this period.

A pyramid in Egypt. play The pyramids of Egypt attracts millions of international tourists every year (etc.ng)

 

West Africa just made up a pitiable 7% of visiting international tourists. With Nigeria making up over half of the subregion's population 370m, the poor tourism numbers are mainly the country's fault.

Tourism is yet to bring in major revenue to Nigeria and that's because the tourism potential hasn't been fully harnessed.

Fu'ad Lawal, a Senior Associate at Pulse, is presently on a 72-day trip to Nigeria. He intends to visit all 36 states within this period.

Okay this is not the King himself, but this sculpture is pretty close in the details play

Okay this is not the King himself, but this sculpture is pretty close in the details

(Pulse36)

 

In his journey, he has met roadblocks and bottlenecks when he tried visiting some historical and cultural places.

"If there's anything I believe will kill Nigerian tourism, it's approvals. Permission to see This and see that" he wrote in frustration when he was told to write a letter to visit  The Palace of the Awujale of Ijebu Land. The letter would take at least one week to be approved.

Oba's Palace play

Oba's Palace

(Pulse36)

 

It is obstacles like this that will hinder the growth of tourism in Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 InLagos Flood takes over Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah and other areasbullet
2 In Kogi Govt suspends salary of civil servant who returned...bullet
3 Badoo Cult group force residents to abandon homes in Ikorodubullet

Gist

The corrupt officers got themselves dismissed because of N50K
Bad Eggs 4 policemen dismissed for extorting N50K from 'Yahoo Boy'
Traditional Games Before Playstation and X-Box, we had Suwe, Ten-Ten and Table Soccer
The burnt apartment
Can't Take It Man sets self on fire over wife's infidelity
Flood in Lagos is not an Island thing
Lagos Flood Mainland vs Island - a senseless battle over nothing