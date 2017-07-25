N600, 000 up for grabs in the FCMB#FlexxYourCreativity contest

Are you a young fashion accessories maker, makeup artist or hair stylist between the ages of 16 and 25? Do you want to start your own business but don’t have the funding for it?

Then, First City Monument Bank (FCMB)’s #FlexxYourCreativity contest is perfect for you!

The #FlexxYourCreativity contest seeks to encourage young people who are skilled at makeup, hair styling and fashion accessories to become entrepreneurs by giving them the financial, advisory aid and exposure needed to take their business to the next level.

A total cash prize of ₦600,000 and other amazing opportunities are up for grabs in the contest and all you have to do is upload a picture of your craft on the #FlexxYourCreativity portal <insert link>, then get your friends and family to vote for you.

Winners of the contest will be a part of the FCMB Dare2Dream Masterclass and also work with models of the Dare2Dream reality show and showcase their works to the world.

This is an opportunity of a lifetime and you shouldn’t miss it, so go submit your entry on the #FlexxYourCreativity portal http://on.fcmb.com/FlexxYourCreativity2-30 right away. Entry submission to the first stage of the contest closes on the 17th of August, 2017. Be sure to share with your friends and family who are into makeup, hair styling and fashion accessories production as well.

Please note that this contest is only open to those who have a Flexx account, FCMB’s Youth Banking product that makes banking fun. If you don’t already have a Flexx account, you can open one right now by clicking - http://on.fcmb.com/FlexxYourCreativityOpen-4. It takes only 4 minutes and you get your account number instantly!

FCMB’s Flexx proposition is targeted at young people who are actively seeking platforms which allow them to express their uniqueness, while building skills for financial success. A youth-centric banking product, Flexx is designed to meet the overall financial needs of young people within the age range of 16 and 25 years, where and how they want those needs met. This is summarized in the description of Flexx as “An app. A card. An account”, which gives account holders the freedom to bank on the go using the Flexx Mobile App, as well as access relevant lifestyle and skills-building content.

In addition, with their Flexx card, they can conveniently withdraw cash, make payments online and on Point-of-Sale machines and access exclusive discounts and freebies from Flexx partners. This interesting departure from the common market offering gives the account holder full access to “flexx” (a popular expression which means to “show off”) and the opportunity to express a lifestyle that will be the envy of their peers who do not have Flexx accounts.