'My wife got impregnated by her boss'

Morning Teaser 'My wife got pregnant for her boss, aborted without my knowledge'

Bolaji is married to Bimpe with four children but her adulterous life has destroyed their marriage culminating in her getting pregnant for her boss.

  • Published:
A really sad man needs advice (Illustration) play

A really sad man needs advice (Illustration)

(You Tube)

"Dear Pulse,

My name is Bolaji, a 42-year-old married man with four children, though I must say I cannot vouch for the paternity of two of the children.

My fear over their paternity arose following my wife's adulterous lifestyle. Bimpe has always been cheating on me but because I come from a broken home, I kept tolerating her as I did not want my children to go through that route.

But it comes a time in a man's life when he has to take some decisions no matter how painful it may seem and I have now come to the time where I have to let go to save myself from the embarrassment I get from my family and friends who all know what she does.

The last straw that broke the Camel's back was when she got pregnant for her boss in the office and carried out an abortion that almost claimed her life.

I was at work when I was called by a strange number with the person identifying himself as a doctor at a private hospital, requesting that I should come immediately.

My first fear was that one of my children was rushed there but when I asked the doctor what the emergency was, he declined to tell me but insisted I must come immediately as it was a life and death situation.

I managed to drive to the hospital with great trepidation and wild thoughts raging in my head. When I got there, the doctor took me to his office and told me that my wife was rushed to the hospital and that an urgent surgery had to be conducted on her or she would lose her life.

When I asked the doctor what the problem was, the man berated me seriously, asking why I should encourage my wife to get an abortion from a quack doctor which has destroyed her womb and if it is not removed immediately, she could die.

I was taken aback and told the doctor that I did not know what he was talking about. I, however, told him to take me to see Bimpe and when I was alone with her, I asked her who got her pregnant and when she had the abortion.

She broke down and started by asking for my forgiveness before she could confess. When I assured her I would forgive her, she said it was her boss who got her pregnant and she had to do an abortion before I could notice the pregnancy.

To cut a long story short, I had to sign the consent forms for the surgery to be carried out to save her life but I made it clear to her that this would be the end of the marriage.

Since she was discharged from the hospital, she has been living with her parents and as much as they have been begging me to forgive her and take her back, I have made up my mind to divorce her.

Have I taken the wrong step so far?

Bolaji."

Dear readers, we want you to weigh in on this issue on Morning Teaser today and tell Bolaji what he should do in this circumstance.

What do you think Bolaji should do?»

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

