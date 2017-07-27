Home > Gist >

MTN Foundation :  "What can we do together" initiative holds appreciation event in Lagos

MTN Foundation "What can we do together" initiative holds appreciation event in Lagos

The MTN Foundation "What can we do together" initiative aimed at complementing government's efforts at improving the quality of lives in our communities appreciates MTN Nigeria customers at the event.

  • Published:
play MTN Foundation appreciation event (MTN Foundation)

MTN Foundation Audience wowed by the performance of ‘Love Notes’ at the MTNF/ MUSON Valentine Concert
5 Fun Reasons Not To Sleep All Weekend
Is Rukky Sanda A Ghanaian?
Get Inspired! Basketmouth Shares His Story Of Humble Beginnings
How Wizkid Lost N12m Star Trek Performance Fee to Greed
‘Wizkid’ Arrested In Owerri
Just For A Laugh!
Ace Entertainer, Julius 'D Genius' Agwu Headlines Industry Nite Tomorrow
Linda Ikeji In Trouble… Again!
Cossy Orjiakor Veers Into Fashion
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"Thank you for supporting MTN Nigeria to impact our communities" Dr Pascal Dozie said at the "What can we do together" initiative appreciation event in Lagos.

The Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr Dozie, was full of praises to MTN Nigeria customers who have enabled the company to impact communities across the nation since inception through the various initiatives of the MTN Foundation.

Prince Julius Adeluyi-Adelusi and Dr Pascal Dozie at the MTN Foundation appreciation event in Lagos play Prince Julius Adeluyi-Adelusi and Dr Pascal Dozie at the MTN Foundation appreciation event in Lagos (MTN Foundation)

 

Speaking at the MTN Foundation’s "What Can We Do Together"; appreciation event in Lagos, Dr Dozie said, "We could not have come this far in impacting 400 communities across the country through this initiative without the support of our customers and the nominators who demonstrated their belief in us by nominating their communities to benefit from the projects and show of loyalty in patronising our products and services"

Dr Dozie, summed up the symbolic hand-in- hand principle behind the "What Can We Do Together" initiative in the words of the 26th President of America, Theodore Roosevelt, who said, "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

play MTN Foundation appreciation event (MTN Foundation)

 

He stated further that through the ‘What Can We Do Together’ initiative as well as others, MTN Nigeria is committed to complementing government's efforts at improving the quality of lives in our communities across the country.

Speaking on his part, the Chairman, MTN Foundation, Prince Julius Adeluyi-Adelusi, described the nominators of the initiative across the country as heroes and heroines who deserve to be celebrated for bringing positive development to their communities by nominating them to benefit.

play MTN Foundation appreciation event (MTN Foundation)

 

“Through your nominations, 20 communities have received 500KVA transformers; another 20 communities have received 650ft boreholes. Supply of medical equipment to 80 primary healthcare centres and 80 schools have received sets of school furniture because of your nominations. Indeed, you are change agents in your communities today,” Prince Adeluyi said.

The "What Can We Do Together" initiative launched at the MTN Foundation's 10th-anniversary commemoration in 2015, has impacted 400 communities in phases one and two.

play MTN Foundation appreciation event (MTN Foundation)

 

In these two phases, 40 500KVA transformers have been installed; 40 650ft boreholes installed, 66 orphanages have received household supplies, 174 schools have received donations of 14,200 sets of furniture and 80 primary healthcare centres have received medical supplies.

This positive development to the various communities across the country was made possible by the nominators who responded to the call for entries by the MTN Foundation in phases one and two.

More

MTN Foundation Brand celebrates with the 10th graduating set of its MUSON Music Scholarship students
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Synthetic Marijuana, Black Mamba A new deadly form of marijuana is...bullet
2 Killer On The Loose Ghanaian prostitute claims to have killed 100 menbullet
3 EFCC The handler of the anti-graft's Twitter account has been revealedbullet

Gist

A really sad man needs advice (Illustration)
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Bolaji should forgive his cheating wife
This crying woman needs help urgently
Morning Teaser 'My Pastor husband was caught with the women leader'
Marijuana may also interfere with how you form memories.
Caught In The Act 4 youths sentenced to 3 months imprisonment for smoking marijuana
Nigerian Army putting on the Nigerian made boot
Crook Fake soldier gets bail for alleged extortion