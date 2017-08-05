Home > Gist >

Mother kills own child, stores remains in refrigerator

In Indonesia Mother kills own child, stores remains in refrigerator

The woman claimed the child has died at birth but the police authorities are yet to confirm the report.

  Published:
The suspect and police representatives standing behind the cooling devices she used to preserve the baby's body.

The suspect and police representatives standing behind the cooling devices she used to preserve the baby's body.

The police in Tarakan, a popular city in Indonesia, has arrested a women identified as SA for allegedly killing her baby and keeping its body in a refrigerator at a car wash where she worked.

This was due to the shame associated with her marital status which is rather complicated, being in a country where polygamy is rarely practiced.

According to reports, SA is the fourth wife of a man named DO, who is the proprietor of the car wash where she was working.

A colleague of hers found the body of the dead baby in the cooling device leading to a police investigation.

An autopsy has been conducted to confirm the suspect's claim that the child died immediately after birth but authorities are yet to release the result.

Explaining what he perceived to be the motive of SA, Irjen Safaruddin, a North Kalimantan police Chief said, “The motive is she didn’t want (the baby), she was ashamed because she had already had her first child who was born without any status, no birth certificate. That was her motive at that time."

Further investigation by the police revealed that the woman gave birth to the dead baby by herself in May 2017.

She had initially stored the body in a freezer at her residence before moving it to her office.

