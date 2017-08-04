Home > Gist >

Mother arrested for assisting son’s robbery gang

Mother arrested for assisting son's robbery gang

A mother of 10 has been arrested for assisting her son's armed robbery gang by his stolen items and getting buyers for them.

A 41-year-old woman, Jummai Buba, has been arrested by the Borno State Police Command for allegedly aiding and assisting an armed robbery gang led by her son by hiding their stolen items and getting buyers for them.

Daily Post reports that Buba, a mother of 10, was arrested in Maiduguri, the state capital after it was discovered that she was not only aware of her son's criminal activities but was actively involved in providing shelter and keeping his stolen items.

ALSO READ: "Mama's Love: 70-yr-old mother, son, arrested for robbery"

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Damian Chukwu, while parading the suspects, said the housewife was arrested alongside seven other suspects, who attacked motorists and snatched vehicles in Jos, Plateau State and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

CP Chukwu explained that Buba was arrested for conspiring with her son to conceal the vehicles snatched from their owners.

“The lady served as an accomplice in concealing the stolen vehicles. Whenever her son robbed cars, he will send it to his mother, who will, in turn, contact buyers in Maiduguri.”

ALSO READ: "Family Support: Robbery suspect says parents knew his criminal activities"

The Commissioner listed other suspects as Umar Kachalla, Muhammad Adamu, Abubakar Usman, Bashir Mohammad, Sulaiman Abubakar and Yakubu Abubakar.

He added that the police recovered three cars and that investigation had commenced just as the suspects would be charged to court soon.

