Monarch appoints Ghanaian first black PA

A Ghanaian-born war veteran has been made the first black personal assistant to Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom.

(Independent)

A Ghanaian-born Briton, Major Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, has made history after Queen EElizabeth II appointed him as her Personal Assistant, the first a black man who would be occupying the position.

Independent reports that Major Twumasi-Ankrah will serve as the equerry supporting the monarch at official events, including public visits and receptions at the Buckingham Palace.

He will also assist the Queen at public events following the imminent retirement of the Duke of Edinburg, Prince Phillip from public duties following his hospitalization for an infection.

Major Twumasi-Ankrah who served in the Afghanistan war, is 38-years-old and moved to the United Kingdom from his native Ghana in 1982.

The new equerry attended Queen Mary University, London, and the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.

