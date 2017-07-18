Middle Belt group faults Danjuma, Dogonyaro over Jihad claims

A socio-cultural and political organization in the Middle Belt, Middle Belt People's Progressive Congress [MBPPC], has faulted members of the National Christian Elders Forum [NCEF], over its recent claim that a Jihad war has been launched in Nigeria.

MBPPC, in a communique after its meeting in Abuja, came on hard on the conveners of the NCEF including the likes of Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro (retd.), Gen. Zamani Lekwot (retd.), Elder Moses Ihonde, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), Elder Shyngle Wigwe, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife and Solomon Asemota over a statement the group made recently.

The Middle Belt group said the statement by the NCEF was a deliberate attempt to spark what it termed another conflagration and an Ethno-religious crisis in the country.

The NCEF, had, after a meeting in Abuja, claimed they have uncovered plots by some Islamists to impose the Sharia ideology on the nation.

But countering the claims, the MBPPC noted with concern the budding constitutional crisis in the country.

The President General of the body, Amos Yunusa, who signed the communique, said the NCEF was a highly discredited body whose membership was overly over populated by some persons with questionable characters.

Yunusa added that most members of the group were part of people who laid the foundation of Nigeria’s present problems of Ethno-religious crises and secession agitations, which have continued to linger and plague us as a people and a nation.

Part of the statement reads:

“The permutation is nothing beyond the desire of some self-serving and satanically inclined religious debauches’ to create chaos, anarchy, and violence in the guise of representing the interest of Christians in Nigeria.

Experience has shown that Northern Nigeria, particularly the Middle Belt region, is a fertile ground for such crises. Our elite have always exploited the innocence and vulnerability of our people, as NCEF presently postures, to create this confusion to ignite an eventual Ethno-religious conflagration.

They cannot, today, throw a satanic slap on our faces by accusing President Muhammedu Buhari of causing what they described as the current spate of Ethno-religious crisis, agitations for secession in Nigeria, promoting jihadists agenda, herders/farmers clashes and the disrespect for Nigeria’s Constitution and federal character principle.

It is more bemusing to unearth the persona inside some of the personalities in NCEF who are mouthing sanctimoniously about concern for Nigeria, sanity, and Christianity.

In the NCEF meeting in Abuja, retired generals like TY Danjuma, Joshua Dogonyaro and Zamani Lekwot and the former Governor of old Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, were among a retinue of others who graced the parley and released a public statement pontificating about saintliness.”

The MBPP leader said the so-called Christian elders and self-styled elder statesmen, unfortunately, felt that adopting the usual game of buck passing of blame to President Buhari would cleanse them of their repulsive past.

“In their infantile reasoning, they erroneously thought, they could hide their dark misdeeds, with the diction of current problems in Nigeria and effectively blind every Nigerian to any sense of history and the subtle incitement to begin another mass massacre of themselves along religious, ethnic and political persuasions.

Except Gen. Danjuma flaunts a conscience that is dead, or else he would have reminisced that secession agitations and jihadists agenda are not problems of today under a Buhari Presidency.

We all know that the gory events of the 1966 counter coup by young Northern military officers precipitated Col. Ojukwu’s declaration of a Biafran Republic.

He lost that war, but the dream has refused to be extinguished in the minds of Igbos in Nigeria, evident in the sprouting of MASSOB and IPOB years back before the Buhari Presidency. Nigeria has lived with it.”

The group further observed that Nigeria is crippled today because of its systemic plundering by the likes of some members of NCEF, noting that if the loots are returned to the coffers and put into good public use, it will substantially alleviate some of these problems and vanish the agitations.