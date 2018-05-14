Home > Gist > Metro >

Zimbabwe rangers track down and kill croc which bit off a bride's arm

Zimbabwe rangers track down and kill croc which bit off tennis player's arm

Zimbabwe's wildlife management confirmed the death a crocodile while attacked a tennis player few days to her wedding.

  • Published:
The victim, Zanele Ndlovu, managed to pull off a wedding despite a scary crocodile attack. play

The victim, Zanele Ndlovu, managed to pull off a wedding despite a scary crocodile attack.

(BBC News)
Game rangers in Zimbabwe have tracked down and killed a crocodile which reportedly bit off the arm of a tennis player, Zanele Ndlovu.

A statement offered by Tinashe Farawo, a spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority confirmed this according to News 24.

"We have since managed to track and kill the crocodile because since it tasted human blood it was bound to be a problem," the statement reads.

Zanele Ndlovu appeared full of hope following a near-tragic event.

 

The victim, Ndlovu who shared her experiences in a BBC report, was reportedly attacked by the croc five days to her wedding.

This however did not prevent the union held on the ground of an unconfirmed hospital where she received treatment.

ALSO READ: Couple goes ahead with wedding despite crocodile attack

Dog which ate German masters alive to equally die

The authorities in Germany's city of Hannover have decided on a death sentence for a Staffordshire terrier, Chico, which reportedly killed its masters.

An autopsy result confirmed that the animal indeed mauled victims, a mother and her son, 52 and 27 respectively, to death.

Both were challenged by mobility and good health according to the German Press Agency (DPA).

Their corpses were discovered at their apartment on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

Staffordshire terrier.

 

A neighbour had spotted a dead body through a window and shortly informed authorities. Efforts made by the daughter of the deceased mum also proved helpful to police.

The rate of dog attacks on humans in Germany has become a major concern. It has inspired the government to take measures aimed at curbing deaths.

