Zimbabwe man arrested for raping, killing Reverend Sister

The police in Zimbabwe have arrested a man who reportedly raped and murdered a Reverend Sister identified as Plaxedes Kamundiya while she was praying inside a church.

H-Metro reports that Sister Kamundiya was praying at a prayer shrine in the Mutoko County in Mashonaland East Province when the man attacked her, raped, killed her and dumped her body in a dam, with her body recovered a few days later.

The deceased Reverend Sister, an official at St Georges High School, had reportedly visited Mtoko Mother of Peace Community in an assessment tour in connection with a visit by mass server students from the school based in Harare, the country's capital when the incident occurred.

Sister Kamundiya reportedly stopped over for a brief pilgrimage to the Glorious Cross of Life which is a prayer shrine after concluding her meeting with orphans and was escorted by a female community member to the area whom she told she needed a brief time to say her prayers in solitude.

It was, however, discovered that after she did not come back after a while, some residents went in search of her and found her car still parked at the same spot where it was left, prompting the people to raise an alarm and a search party was sent to search for her.

The search party reportedly met a man who said he saw Sister Plaxedes a while ago acting like a mad person.

Not convinced by the man’s statement, the search group decided to search through his belongings and found groceries which he claimed belonged to his sister. The groceries later proved to be the first link to the Reverend Sister’s mysterious disappearance.

After her body was found a few days later, some bruises, blisters, and blood were found on her, showing signs of struggling.

During interrogation, the man confessed to raping and killing Sister Plaxedes after which he hid her bloody and clothes in a sack at Chido Mudzinyama Farm.

He also confessed to dragging her body and tossing it in the dam in a bid to concealing the evidence. The accused was handed over to the police who took him into custody to prevent the angry crowd from lynching him.