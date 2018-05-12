Home > Gist > Metro >

Yves Rocher launches new boutique at Palms Mall in Lagos

Since it's foray into the Nigerian market, Yves Rocher has gained wide acceptance because of its efficacy and affordability.

Yves Rocher opened another boutique in grand style at the Palms mall.

This comes two years after launching the first boutique at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja followed closely by the boutique in Novare Mall, Lekki.

Since it’s foray into the Nigerian market, Yves Rocher has gained wide acceptance because of its efficacy and affordability. Little wonder Yves Rocher is present in over 90 countries and enjoyed by millions globally.

As a brand based on the philosophy of Botanical Beauty, Yves Rocher offers a range of skincare and fragrances composed of natural and botanical ingredients for both men and women.

Yves Rocher is exclusively distributed in Nigeria by Parfums Estate Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Montaigne Limited.

See below what went down at the Grand Opening Event:

play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play
play

 

