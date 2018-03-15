YouTube prankster meets fame in death

news

A YouTube prankster, Pedro Ruiz, met fame shortly after his death following a stunt which went wrong with his girlfriend, Monalisa Perez, who shot him in the stomach at mid range.

Ruiz reportedly died instantly following the accident which occurred in the presence of a Minnesota audience.

A thick book had failed to protect him from the fierce penetration of the bullet fired in June 2017.

“Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever,” writes 20-year-old Perez on Twitter.

She expressed that the idea was facilitated by the deceased, possibly a factor that earned her only a 6-month prison sentence in front of US judge, Jeffrey Remick.

The latter had consented to a sentencing agreement which allows "Perez to serve her prison time in 10-day increments over three years," report says.

It had happened that the deceased quest for fame turned out to be his end.

North Carolina mother slaughters own YouTube stars kids and kills herself

Christina Treadway, a 34-year-old woman in North Carolina, United States of America, has slaughtered her own kids who are YouTube stars, then proceeds to jumping off a bridge, an act which ensured her death .

The children, Isaiah Miller and three year-old Iliyah Miller, a boy and a girl respectively, were killed in Charlotte on the evening of Saturday, January 13, 2018, in what policemen described as a horrific murder .

Law enforcement officers walked into Treadway's house to two children who were dealing with the agony of fatal injuries on their bodies believed to have been inflicted by their mother.

The police has certified that their father is not a person of interest in connection with their investigation.

Attention is being given to the mother of Isaiah Miller and three year-old Iliyah Miller, who was a worker with NFL'S Carolina Panthers. The police are keen about finding out the motivation for the killing of the adorable children who have proved to be great singers on YouTube.

In a video, Iliyah, the youngest of the murdered children was captured singing to her mother who had just invited her over from a room.

The charming little explained that she had been spending private time in order to come up with the lyrics of a song she dedicated to her.

The family was portrayed as one filled with love and interest in one another. This is mainly a reason why investigators are having a hard time wrapping their heads around the murder.