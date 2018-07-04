Pulse.ng logo
Youths cut singer's dreadlocks for insulting king in Imo

Sad Homecoming Youths humiliate Austria-based singer by cutting his dreadlocks for insulting royal family

Austria based singer, King Onwa has been humiliated and had his dreadlocks cut by angry youths of Awo omamma in Imo state over his comments against the king.

  • Published:
Youths cut singer's dreadlocks for insulting king in Imo play

King Onwa has been humiliated and had his dreadlocks cut by angry youths of Awo omamma in Imo state over his comments against the king.

(Facebook/King Onwa)
Austria-based Nigerian and singer, King Onwa, has been beaten and humiliated by youths of Awo-omamma after his visit to his hometown in Imo State.

According to posts by some members of the Awo-omamma community, Onwa was rebuked and humiliated for insulting the royal family and the current king.

This treatment meted out on the musician is coming weeks after several Facebook posts and videos making statements about the Awo-omamma community from his base in Vienna, Austria.

" data-width="420">
">Postby

 

For allegedly insulting the community’s king and the Amukamara royal family on social media, Onwa lost his long dreadlocks to the humiliation he suffered in the hands of the youths.

Onwa’s activities angered the youths

" data-width="420">
">Postby

 

Some of the youths in the community, who supported the treatment meted out on Onwa, noted that he had it coming.

" data-width="420">
">Postby

 

The youths said Onwa had openly criticised the king on Facebook some weeks before his homecoming and had been warned to steer clear off the town.

" data-width="420">
">Postby

 

However, in another video, the singer made public the threat of the youths and went home where he was humiliated, beaten and had his dreadlock cut.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

