Youths cut singer's dreadlocks for insulting king in Imo

Austria-based Nigerian and singer, King Onwa, has been beaten and humiliated by youths of Awo-omamma after his visit to his hometown in Imo State.

According to posts by some members of the Awo-omamma community, Onwa was rebuked and humiliated for insulting the royal family and the current king.

This treatment meted out on the musician is coming weeks after several Facebook posts and videos making statements about the Awo-omamma community from his base in Vienna, Austria.

For allegedly insulting the community’s king and the Amukamara royal family on social media, Onwa lost his long dreadlocks to the humiliation he suffered in the hands of the youths.

Onwa’s activities angered the youths

Some of the youths in the community, who supported the treatment meted out on Onwa, noted that he had it coming.

The youths said Onwa had openly criticised the king on Facebook some weeks before his homecoming and had been warned to steer clear off the town.

However, in another video, the singer made public the threat of the youths and went home where he was humiliated, beaten and had his dreadlock cut.