NEDI is a very laudable initiative. It will help Nigerian professionals in the diaspora get jobs very easily in Nigeria and also open Nigerian businesses to opportunities in other countries.

Ms. Seun Omobo, Special Adviser to the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs

On Thursday the 5th of April, 2018 I attended the launch of the Nigerian Economic Diplomacy Initiative (NEDI) at the Presidential Villa.

The initiative is championed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the leadership of the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMTI); the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Cross section of guests at the event

The initiative which was launched by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is designed to further make life easier for Nigerians – home and abroad.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo assures of Christian girl's release

NEDI is a very laudable initiative. It will help Nigerian professionals in the diaspora get jobs very easily in Nigeria and also open Nigerian businesses to opportunities in every country where we have a Nigerian embassy or mission.

Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs

One thing that struck me during this launch was the accolades that was showered on Ms. Seun Omobo, Senior Special Assistant to the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs. She was hailed by the Vice President, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Trade and Investment and other top dignitaries for her role in ensuring that the initiative saw the light of day.

Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and John Boyega, British Nigerian Actor

I had a brief conversation with her after the event to discuss the process of conceptualizing and implementing of this idea, and I was very impressed by her grasp of how policies can be used to achieve change in the society. According to her, NEDI will help Nigerian professionals and businesses get access to opportunities that have previously been unavailable to them.

Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Ms. Seun Omobo, Special Adviser to the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs

It was inspiring for me to see that we have young individuals like Ms. Seun who are championing positive change in the operations of Government across all levels.

Monalisa Chinda, Dakore Egbuson and Adebola Williams

There is a lot of work to be done to get Nigeria to the level that we all will be proud of, however, if we can have more passionate, brilliant and knowledgeable individuals like Ms. Omobo contributing their quota to the nation’s development, then we will be in a better position to tackle the issues we are facing as a nation.

Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Business owners in Nigeria and professionals in the diaspora can be beneficiaries of this opportunity by visiting www.nedi.gov.ng

Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Ms. Seun Omobo, Special Adviser to the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs

Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Ms. Seun Omobo, Special Adviser to the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs

Joel Pereyi is a Communication Strategist. He writes from Lagos, Nigeria.

