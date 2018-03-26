Home > Gist > Metro >

Young man loses his mind after using illicit drug, "Colorado"

Drug Abuse Another youth suffers "brain malfunction" after trying "Colorado"

The social media user who shared the video clip, warns on the post to beware of the drug, Colorado.

NDLEA seizes 681.267kg of illicit drugs in Adamawa

NDLEA seizes 681.267kg of illicit drugs in Adamawa

A video making the rounds on social media has revealed the demise of a young man after he used a new illicit drug known on the streets as "Colorado".

The video shared on Snapchat shows the young man acting in a manner that is best the described as strange, after indulging in the drug.

The social media user who shared the video clip, warns on the post to beware of the drug, Colorado.

This case is sadly, one of many in recent times as the surge in drug abuse amongst Nigerian youths have skyrocketed in the last three years.

The rise of illicit drugs among Nigerians

In March 2016, the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency discovered a super laboratory for the illicit production of methamphetamine located at Asaba, Delta.

The laboratory had the capacity of producing between 3,000kg and 4,000kg of methamphetamine per production cycle.

In the 80s and the 90s, Nigeria was mostly a trafficking point for narcotics from South American cartels who wanted to smuggle drugs to Europe. Nigeria's security system was poor which made it ideal to move drugs.

The situation has grown worse. Nigeria is still a trafficking point but now we have turned into a country who produces and consumes these drugs.

Cartels in South America produce meth in Nigeria because of cheap labour and poor security network. Nigerians don't just move cocaine anymore, they now consume it. The expensive nature of the drug makes sure its clientele is mostly the rich and wealthy.

While cocaine isn't accessible to the middle class, drugs such as codeine, Refnol and Tramadol are. They are easily accessible on the streets of Lagos despite the best efforts of the government. The Federal Government is still using kid gloves to deal with drug abuse.

Drug abuse and the race to save our youths

Drug abuse has become a serious issue in Nigeria in recent times, as our youths seem to be turning to illicit drugs.

Reports by new media and the general public indicate that drug use among Nigeria's youth is worsening by the day.

While Lagosians struggle to understand why drug-addled zombies are walking down the city's streets at night, Abuja is getting covered in a carpet of drug sachets and codeine packs.

At first look, it's hard to see why intoxication has become such a priority. There have been few abrupt changes in the Nigerian youth experience since, say the 1990s.

But therein lies the answer, in the fact that the reasons why Nigerian youth are abusing drugs emerged as slow burners instead of instant challenges.

