Community banish young man who tied woman's pregnancy in coffin

In a coffin seized from a man named Lambert were two birds he reportedly used to execute his plan of making a woman barren.

  • Published:
A man was paraded by community members based on an allegation of using fetish means to tie a woman's pregnancy. play

(Facebook)
A man described as Lambert who reportedly tied a woman's pregnancy in a coffin has been banished by a community for his evil act.

This was revealed by a Facebook user, Ezeji Uche who disclosed that the fetish individual was hid two birds in the micro casket. By the time he was discovered, the animals were still alive and were heard vocalizing in a video provided by Uche.

Postby

 

In the clip, an elderly man was heard addressing Lambert who bent on his knees while a crowd surrounded him. He was questioned concerning what he intended to do with the items recovered from him.

The recent event echoes some of the realities that have characterized Nigeria, a country where an appreciation for good moral values is fast approaching the path of extinction. A love for money have seen youths between the 18 to 24 age group patronize devilish means in a bid to acquire wealth.

ALSO READ: Police round up Yahoo Boys engaged in spending blood money

They appear to have no interest in gaining skills needed to contribute to the development of the society. A long streak of poor governance blamed for the bad living conditions experienced by the masses has encouraged youngsters to look for an alternative means - the easy route.

Recently, the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested 15 youths who reportedly engage in the use of juju in order to boost their chances of success when it concerns fraudulent activities.

This is often facilitated by ritual murders and animal behaviour such as the incident of a Yahoo Boy who reportedly consumed bread and excreta as part of a spiritual exercise needed to make him rich.

Postby

 

A young lady Barbie Ulonna who maintained that she ended a romantic relationship with the man shared an account via Facebook. She claimed to overheard her ex discuss the strange act with his friend while trying to get refreshment in a kitchen.

Perhaps more attention should be brought on a need for societal reforms in moral behaviour.

Embracing the right values will most likely solve the demonic occurrences that have prevailed.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

