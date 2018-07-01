news

A young Nigerian lady has called out a pastor for failing to pay her the sum of N10,000 after allegedly having sex with her.

The lady, with the name Hopeyemi Hogunsakin on Facebook, called out the pastor in her post on Friday, June 22, 2018, at 1:33 pm.

Hogunshakin revealed the identity of the pastor that had sex with her as a pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church with the name Tunde Olawuni.

The daring lady also claimed the pastor was involved in the action alongside the church’s secretary.

Hogunshakin claimed the church’s secretary also indulged in the same act as the pastor with her friend same day and same night.

She threatened the pastor saying she had no name to protect but will reveal all the pictures taken to her teaming friends and followers on Facebook.

“Pastor Olawuni Tunde be warned before i expose you. We fuck eachother at a hotel. You know that, you and your church secetary fucked I and my friend but because we were drunk, you dump us there and leave. You didnt drop our money. If you dont pay our money i will brg our picture out. I give you 24hrs send my 10k to the account sent to you. I have no name to protect but you have a name to protect before i come with my girl to disgrace you in your church. Foolish pastor,na by force to fuck," she wrote.

Who is Hopeyemi Hogunsakin?

Hopeyemi Hogunsakin, according to her Facebook account, lives in Ipokia, Ipokia is a Local Government Area in the west of Ogun State, Nigeria bordering the Republic of Benin.

The lady also claimed to have attended Federal Polytechnic Offa in Ilorin state and Federal Polytechnic in Bida in Niger state.

From her Facebook posts, Hogunshakin derives pleasure from writing about her sexual prowess and displaying her massive boobs.