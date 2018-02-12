Home > Gist > Metro >

You risk so much if you bought cheap chocolates in Lekki supermarket

Maga Must Pay You risk stomach pain if you bought cheap chocolates in Lekki supermarket

A Twitter user who shopped at a supermarket expressed shock having discovered she was sold expired chocolates.

  • Published:
Safety of health a major concern in Lekki, where a supermarket reportedly sells expired chocolates. play

Safety of health a major concern in Lekki, where a supermarket reportedly sells expired chocolates.

(YouTube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tweets shared today by a concerned Twitter user Valerie Okeke who purchased cheap chocolates at the Monifee Supermarket in Lekki, could have saved the lives of Lagos residents.

Okeke raised concerns in a series of posts how she was strangely charged a sum of N570 after buying two chocolate bars. She could not fathom the result ensuring that she insisted on a recalculation but the which saw her confirm that each item cost N100.

Upon inspection, she observed that the munchies were expired and have had the information revealing this wiped off and replaced with a recent date.

The Twitter user however possessed a keen eye - she spotted the alteration having observed each item with an intense scrutiny.

The shocked narrator discovered that the chocolates she purchased reached the end for safe consumption two years prior.

Some followers joined Valerie Okeke in a condemnation of the crooked behaviour, offering suggestions concerning what should be the right response.

The energy noticeably rose up to a high tempo when other Twitter joined in the conversation.

ALSO READ: Fake lawyer nabbed while representing client in court

 

Olusegun Babatunde, believed to be a representative of Monifee Supermarket tweeted at her.

He offered an apology as well as an assurance that an action will be taken.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Believe It Or Not Snake allegedly swallows N36m cash at Benue officebullet
2 JAMB Nigerians react to 'money swallowing' mystery snakebullet
3 Scandal Mortuary-man sleeps with corpse of dead celebrity - DNA test...bullet

Related Articles

In Ghana The 2016 story of a fake US embassy is not true
Vampires 16 kidnappers who drink the blood of human beings captured in Niger
In Niger Police nab suspect with 88 bundles of fake Dollars
Lying Beggars This video will discourage you from giving alms
Fake Juju Bulletproof charm kills man
In Zimbabwe Pandemonium as indebted nurse was stripped naked on graduation day
Professional Liar Fake lawyer nabbed while representing client in court

Metro

A chorister who got knocked up by the pastor's son has faced rejection.
Where is the Love? Pastor turns monster to protect son from future babymama
Ifeanyi holding out items for the Valentines' bazaar.
Meat Anybody? Onitsha businessman turned hunter wants you to bite a deer for val
Why Nigerians love Kilishi, the lacy beef jerky from Northern Nigeria
Kilishi Why we love this lacy beef jerky from Northern Nigeria
Graphic Content
Acid Attack Survivor Close to N10m raised in 24hrs for lady's plastic surgery