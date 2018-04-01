You don’t go to cell and expect to be served chicken - Police

news

An alleged tweet by the Enugu State police command has stirred a serious conversation about the living state of prisoners or law offenders in the command's custody.

A Twitter user had inquired what the state command is doing about the cells claiming prisoners or law offenders barely get a breath of fresh air before getting bail or charged to court.

Kelsonwa, the Twitter user had written, "@policeng_enugu what are you doing about you cells, were by a person been detained can't even breathe fresh air before he or she gets bail."

The response by the supposed Twitter handle of the police state command was "Sir, you don't go to cell expecting to be served chicken and chips."

The handle further went to address the state's citizens saying "To address our previous, Dear Nigerians, it was not in our plans violate anybody's right, as the Nigerian police strive to secure live and properties while administering transparency in justice.

"At that we don't wish for anybody to enter any of pour cells, as our cells are for those who break the law."

In a follow up, ex-Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms Dr. Joe Abah replied the state police command saying the response was shameful.

"This is a shameful tweet, which I have reported to your bosses. "Abah had tweeted.