Home > Gist > Metro >

Yomi Sars is now an ASP

Yomi Sars Policeman turned singer is now an ASP

Yomi Sars is a sharp opposite of how the Nigerian populace perceive the police known for a brutal intimidation of civilians.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yomi Sars is a SARS operative who can sing. play

Yomi Sars is a SARS operative who can sing.

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yomi Sars, an operative of the Nigeria Police Force Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) who doubles as a singer has gained promotion as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The police officer who gained prominence in the light of a recent protest against SARS made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, January 2, 2017. It revealed a proud policeman revealed in a blue uniform that projected an air of accomplishment.

Congratulations to me Assistant supretendent of police @30 God is good

A post shared by Guccimane Eko (@yomisarsoga) on

 

Yomi Sars, aka Gucci Mane Eko (Lagos Gucci Mane) is a 30 year-old singer and rapper who combines tackling crime with recording and releasing music. He’s a native of Lagos state, who is popular in circles of the music industry.

He makes music from the streets and for the streets.

A look through his growing discography sees him drawing inspiration from the Lagos mainland, and turning that into music.

His delivery style is core street, where he freestyles in Yoruba, over heavy beats.

ALSO READ: It was a good thing that the police officer did not perform at OLIC 4

But he wasn’t always on the street. According to him, he was attracted to the streets at an early age, and left home to go find his path there.

“I was born with a silver spoon but I left the comfort of my home to be on the Street just as if I knew my mum won't stay on for long......I thank God who led my path on the street and make me a better person," he mentioned about his unique personality.

Sars has been spotted with a number of Nigerian celebrities such as Wizkid and Olamide. The warm association explains an oddity in the relationship between the Nigeria Police Force and the citizens.

#EndSARS protesters in Abuja play

#EndSARS protesters in Abuja

(Pulse)

 

Protests in major cities like Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt painted the perfect idea about the level of agitation that has accompanied long years of abuse, robbery, murder reportedly committed by SARS operatives.

In Lagos, the police are at the ascendancy in the battle to withhold peace and safety of lives in the city if Ikorodu where members of a cult group Badoo have killed a lot of people including children.

ALSO READ: 32 SARS operatives held in federal police detention facilities in Abuja

A herbalist known as Fatai Adebayo, who reportedly prepares 'juju' for the group was captured and has been taken into police custody.

It came at a time when residents who are still rocked with fear, were doubting the competence of the police.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Badoo Herbalist who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group captured by...bullet
2 Badoo 1 person in a family of 3 dies in an attack reportedly carried...bullet
3 Ironic This white man has been posing as a Nigerian Prince to scam...bullet

Related Articles

SARS Police brutality, corruption in Nigerian popular culture
SARS 10 things this police unit doesn't want you to know
#EndSARS More tension in Ondo as SARS operative allegedly kills man
Trigger Happy Policeman shoots 18-yr-old student over N1K bribe in Delta [Very Graphic Photos]
#EndSARS 'Officer killed my husband because I did not sleep with him' - Woman
Leaders of Tomorrow Teenagers reportedly attack school, beat principal, make away with N1.5m
Corruption Is the Nigerian Police truly our friend?
Prop Of The Week Wizkid does his part to stop sexual molestation

Metro

The deceased.
Rest-in-Peace Ibadan man commits suicide by jumping into river on New Year day
A suspected thief tied up by a mob.
Useless Children 2 brothers tie up their father like a ram for correcting their bad behaviour
A member of the Badoo gang in a blood-stained shirt.
Badoo Hotel Government seals property belonging to wealthy man who reportedly sponsors cult [Photos]
OAP Olufemi Olujobi was killed while returning home from work.
Fresh FM Radio station says police lie about not capturing man who killed its OAP