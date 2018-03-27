news

A man named Early Funds, suspected to be a Yahoo Boy , has given thanks to God following a nasty experience with operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He shared details of his encounter with the agents in a Facebook comment. Included in his post were pictures that showed one of his eyes covered with a plaster and wool.

"Can you see SARS almost break my eyes this evening but I thank God I survive," writes Early Funds whose name made an Instagram user assess that he brought the sad experience on himself.

Other observers condemned police brutality against civilians - one of the themes of present day Nigeria.

Lucky Joseph, a man who was reportedly assaulted by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has narrated how the security agents pulled him by his sexual organ during a public assault.

According to Punch News, the innocent victim was also stripped naked by the group who allegedly tried to plant a wrap of Indian Hemp on him at the Obio Akpor Local Government Area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 8, 2018, report says.

It is considered an attempt to incriminate him for drug possession - a bid which failed according to the narrator who revealed that the drug substance fell off a handkerchief while the SARS agents tried to lodge it into his pocket.

This however did not prevent a further assault on the victim who was bailed through a contribution offered to the policemen by neighbours.

“I was passing when two SARS men grabbed me from the back. They told me to raise my hands so that they could search me.

"I told them that before they searched me, they should allow me to search myself so that nothing incriminating would be planted on me.

"They disagreed and began to search me. They brought out only my handkerchief. As one of them wanted to put it back into my pocket, I told him to hold on because I did not want him to add anything to it.

“As I did that, a wrap of hemp fell. When that happened, one of them quickly picked it. They ordered me to enter the car they brought, but I refused.

"A crowd gathered and asked where they were taking me to. Four of them began to drag me and I asked them what my offence was. As they were dragging me, I struggled with them.

"They stripped me naked and began to pull my manhood, but I did not relent. I refused to follow them because I believe I did nothing wrong.

"Two of them later brought out machetes and rifles. I told them that if they wanted to shoot me, they should go ahead because I was sure I did not commit any offence.

"As we were struggling, some wraps of Indian hemp fallen off their pockets. They used the machetes to cut my body and tried to handcuff me; but I told them they could not handcuff me," stated Lucky Joseph in a report compiled by Punch.

He is a fresh reference to the incessant abuse suffered by civilians in the hands of belligerent SARS operatives who were the center of a public outcry calling for the scraping of the security department introduced to combat robbery in Nigeria.