An alleged online scammer identified as Eze Douglas Uchenna has been arrested by officers of the Imo State Police command for kidnapping his mentor, Alvin Onuoha, for denying him his share of a $30,000 deal.

Eze who is a native of Imo State was paraded by the Lagos State Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal, yesterday, April 15, along with his alleged accomplice, Vincent Uchenna.

Edgal revealed that the suspects as well as four others still at large, committed the offence at about 5:20 pm, on April 6, 2018, at Ajah.

He stated that the suspects forced Onuoha into a Toyota Camry saloon car, on his way into their compound.

“Two of the suspects were arrested when they went to collect the N200,000 ransom they demanded for the victim’s release.”

Eze, however, claimed that they had only wanted to get his share of the money from his boss, who was known for denying him his share of their fraudulent gains.

He said: “We were into internet fraud and he said whenever we made money, it would be shared on 60/40%. I agreed and brought businesses to him but each time money came out, he would deny me my 40%

"The first one we did together, we made $4,300. Instead of giving me my share, he gave me N300, 000. I still stayed with him and kept bringing my jobs to him. I finished another work and handed over the details to him so he can follow up with payment.

"The work paid $30,000 but he kept telling me they haven’t pay. So, one of the guys who used to live with us in my boss’ room called me from the Philippines and told me that my work had paid and that I was a rich man now.

"I went to my boss and asked him how far with the payment and he said nothing for me. That I was in place to learn work and not to collect money. They started treating me somehow and since I was afraid for my life, I left the house in October last year.

"I slept inside tricycle for months until I met my friend, Vincent and he introduced me to his friend, Matthew, who helped us in getting his soldier friend and some other boys to pick the man up.”

The current situation of the suspects was yet to be disclosed at the time of the report.

