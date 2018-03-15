Yaba residents in fear after killing of sick UNILAG student

news

The death of Rasaq Akokia, a 400-level student of the University of Lagos, Akoka, has caused the residents of Yaba to fear for their lives.

He was killed alongside a school staff Akintunde Fadugba, following a discharge of stray bullets fired by six hoodlums on Opayemi Street, Abule Ijesha.

Punch News confirmed that the attack occurred on Friday, March 9, 2018.

Fadugba was reportedly relaxed at a nearby barbing salon close his residence when he was shot. This happened around 11 PM, about the same time the second victim was shot dead.

The latter who was sick was making his way back to his house following a visit to a pharmacy.

“I was with a food vendor around 11pm when I saw three motorcycles. While they were approaching a church, they put off the light of the motorcycle. Two persons were reportedly on each motorcycle.

“Two men came down and one of them, a tall guy, started shooting. The drug dealer was directing him.

“When I saw them, I ran to Martins Street. Two men faced Martins Street, while two others headed towards Odenike Street, shooting.

“The UNILAG worker was outside a barber’s when he was shot. They saw the light of a pickup truck arriving in the community and fled. They thought it was a police van.

“As they were leaving through Fatai Kadri Street, Rasaq (Akokia), who had been hiding, thought they had gone. As he came out from hiding, they shot him and he fell into the gutter. He was a final year student at UNILAG," says an eyewitness, Sunday Ebah in a chat with Punch.

Other observers including two retailers and a community leader, Mr. Omolaja Johnson, all had similar accounts expressing their concerns over the recent attack in the community.

A drug dealer who is reportedly responsible for the incident deliberately launched the night-time assault.

Johnson confirmed that the suspect visited the community with his gang years after he was banished for his negative influence on the youths.

The police has began a manhunt for the hoodlums according to its spokesperson, SP Chike Oti.

Disobedient Nigerian teenager shot dead at UK cinema

Kelvin Odunuyi, a Nigerian teenager who lives in the United Kingdom, has been shot dead in front of a cinema in the United Kingdom. He is suspected to have been killed in an ongoing gang war .

The mother of the deceased, 19, has expressed devastation over the death of her child who disobeyed an instruction prohibiting him from visiting Wood Green, an environment known for widespread violence.

Odunuyi met his end at the Vue Cinema located in the area on Thursday, March 8, 2018, shortly after his refusal to follow parental guidance.

"He was a lovely jovial boy. He was clever and loved by all who knew him. He had everything going for him.

"I have always lived in London but when we moved to Wood Green for a short time I got scared for my family. We now live in Harrow and I told him not to go back to Wood Green to see friends.

"But he did and now he is dead after being shot dead in a random attack. Police said it was wrong place at wrong time. I am devastated. I knew he would be safe at home with me but he went there and now he is dead.

"Another mother is grieving, enough is enough, the government needs to act to stop the bloodshed," says Afishetu Oniru, the mom of the departed youngster.

According to reports, no arrest has been made in connection to the killing of Kelvin Odunuyi who had aspired to become an expert in oil services.

To help him achieve this goal, his parents reportedly enrolled him at the Fulneck School situated in Pudsey, West Yorkshire, a prestigious school where a sum of N12m was paid as tuition fees.