Write a letter celebrating your mum

#SunlightShero! Write a letter celebrating your mum and surprise her with rewards from Sunlight

To mark this year’s International Women’s Day, Sunlight granted women free toll pass at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

  Published:
To mark this year’s International Women’s Day, Sunlight granted women free toll pass at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos. Here’s a short clip from that excitement.                

Still in the spirit of celebrating women and mothers this month, the Sunlight is giving you the opportunity to appreciate your mum and get her delighted with that weekend getaway she deserves.

All you need to do is participate in the #SunlightShero letter-writing competition powered by Sunlight and tell us why your mother is your 'Shero' with an emotional (hand-written) letter.

Visit Sunlight’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages (@sunlight_nigeria and @sunlightdishwashng) for more information on how to participate.

Winning entries stand the chance of winning a relaxing getaway for themselves and their mum as well as a surprise grand prize for your mum.

Entry runs till end of March, 2018. Celebrate your mum today with Sunlight!

